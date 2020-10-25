Gyan Sujan vs Ajjubhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan and Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, are arguably two of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. They have amassed a massive fan base, and many look up to them because of their remarkable skills and extraordinary gameplay.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the YouTubers.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167, and his in-game name is ’GyanSujan_.’

Lifetime Stats

Gyan Sujan has played 15987 squad games and has bettered his foes in 5885 of them, translating to a win ratio of 36.81%. With 53247 kills, he has also managed a K/D ratio of 5.27.

When it comes to duo matches, the famous YouTuber has 451 first-place finishes from 1994 games, resulting in a win percentage of 22.61. He has also bagged 5212 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.38.

Lastly, he also has 153 Booyahs in 1275 solo games, equating to a win rate of 12%. Gyan Sujan has notched 2180 kills, for a good K/D ratio of 1.94.

Ranked Stats

Gyan Sujan has played only 98 squad matches in the ranked season 18 and emerged victorious in 33 of them. He also eliminated 446 foes in this mode, maintaining a remarkable K/D ratio of 6.86 and a win rate of 33.67%.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his in-game name is ‘ajjubhai94’.

Lifetime Stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 9374 matches in the squad mode and has a win tally of 2422 games, that comes down to a win percentage of 25.83. He has registered nearly 34400 kills for an inspiring K/D ratio of 4.95.

In the duo matches, Ajjubhai has remained unbeaten in 300 games from the 1609 games, translating to a win rate of 18.64. He has amassed 6281 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 4.80.

The YouTuber has secured 2238 kills from 882 solo matches, also clinching 76 Booyahs. He has managed a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a win rate of 8.61%

Ranked Stats

Ajjubhai has played 126 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 24 of them, equating to a win ratio of 19.04%. He has racked up 391 kills against his name with a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Apart from this, he has also played 24 duo matches and 14 solo games. In the duo matches, he has earned a single victory, killing 81 foes with a K/D ratio of 3.52.

He is yet to win a ranked solo game this season.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the players have awe-inspiring stats in Garena Free Fire. When we compare the life time stats of the players, Gyan Sujan has a better win rate and K/D ratio when it comes to squad matches. He also has a better win rate in the solo and duo matches. On the other hand, Ajjubhai has an edge in terms of K/D ratio in lifetime solo and duo matches.

For the on-going ranked season, it is not possible to compare the stats for the solo and duo matches since Gyan Sujan hasn’t played games in these modes. While in the Squad matches, Gyan Sujan has a lead on both the fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win percentage.

