Raistar vs Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Badge 99 are quite popular amongst the Indian Free Fire community due to their jaw-dropping skills and gameplay. They boast massive subscriber counts courtesy of the content that they create related to the game.

In this article, we take a look at their stats and compare them to try and determine who the better player is.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played a total of 14342 squad games and triumphed in 2560 of them, translating to a win ratio of 17.84%. With 48771 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.14.

Coming to the duo mode, he has featured in 4448 duo matches and has stood victorious in 705, for a win rate of 15.84%. He has notched up 14298 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

In the solo mode, the YouTuber has played 3487 games and secured 401 wins with a win percentage of 11.49%. He has killed 10673 enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Raistar has won 6 games out of the 35 that he has played, having a win rate of 17.14%. He has accumulated 83 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.86.

He has also played a singular solo and duo games but is yet to win in either of those modes.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 7448 squad games and has 1359 Booyahs at a win percentage of 18.24%. He has racked 19038 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

As for duos, he has registered 182 wins in 1949 games, maintaining a win rate of 9.33%, with a K/D ratio of 2.37.

While in the solo mode, the content creator has 84 first-place finishes in 1139 matches, having a win rate of 7.37%. In the process, he has killed 2812 opponents for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Badge 99 has bagged 6 wins in 29 matches he has played, equating to a win ratio of 20.68%. He has 101 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 4.39.

He has also appeared in 4 duo matches, winning 1 of them, and has 11 kills in the mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we compare the lifetime stats, Raistar has the edge in both solo and duo modes. While in the squad mode, Badge 99 has a better win rate, while Raistar has a higher K/D ratio.

We cannot compare the ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has only played a single game. Badge 99 is relatively better on both K/D ratio and win rate fronts in the squad mode.

