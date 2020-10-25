Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Free Fire is one of the leading games of its genre on the mobile platform. The game has witnessed continuous growth ever since its release about three years ago. It has also amassed a huge player base, and enjoys vast viewership. This has facilitated the rise of content creation around the game. Some Free Fire YouTubers and players have large fan following.

Sudip Sarkar is one such popular content creator. In this article, we will take a look at his Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930, and presently, he is not in any guild.

Lifetime Stats

Sudip Sarkar has taken part in 27840 squad matches and has triumphed in 8493 games for a win ratio of 30.50%. He has also bagged a mammoth 104800 kills with an exceptional K/D ratio of 5.42.

Coming to the duo matches, he has over 156 first-place finishes from the 1247 games, translating to a win rate of 12.5% and a good K/D ratio of 2.91.

Lastly, he has also played 1227 solo matches and has a win tally of 112 games. With 3026 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Ranked Stats

In the Ranked Season 18, Sudip Sarkar has played 62 squad matches and has clinched 16 of them, converting to a win percentage of 25.80. The YouTuber has managed to notch up 241 kills, and has an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 5.24.

He has also taken part in 4 duo matches and has won a single game, racking up 23 kills in the process for an incredible K/D ratio of 7.67.

Sudip Sarkar also has 2 solo matches against his name, but only has 3 kills in this mode.

His YouTube channel

The first video on Sudip Sarkar’s channel dates back to June 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 239 videos on his YouTube channel. He currently boasts a subscriber count of over 712 thousand and has over 27.5 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram and Facebook; following are the links to his profiles.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

