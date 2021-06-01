5 best places to land in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire provides its players with quick-paced battle royale action. Each match sees 50 players landing on an island and fighting it out for survival.

Landing spots are one of the factors that can significantly influence the outcome of a match. Choosing the right location to land at the start of a match goes a long way in helping players outlast their enemies on the battleground.

This article lists five of the best places to land across all Free Fire maps.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the user's playing style.

#1 Bimasakti Strip (Free Fire's Bermuda map)

The Bimasaki Strip in Free Fire

The Bimasakti Strip is considered to be the best landing spot on Free Fire's Bermuda map. It is ideal for players who enjoy aggressive gameplay as the early stages of the match will involve quite some bloodshed.

Players will find large amounts of loot scattered in this location. However, they must be cautious of their surroundings at all times.

#2 Refinery (Free Fire's Kalahari map)

Refinery in Free Fire

The Kalahari map's hot-drop, Refinery, is a fan favorite for many reasons. It is located in the center of the map and contains a number of high-tier items.

Plenty of squads land in this location, so players should always be ready for combat while looking for loot. Players who prefer passive gameplay can avoid this location and drop in areas like Confinement and Stone Ridge instead.

#3 Cape Town (Free Fire's Bermuda map)

Cape Town in Free Fire

Cape Town on Free Fire's Bermuda map is a relatively safe location compared to the other areas on this list. Most players often overlook this area as it is located in the far corner of the map.

Multiple houses can be found in this location. Players can use these buildings to find loot and take cover if a fight breaks out.

#4 Brasilia (Free Fire's Purgatory map)

Brasilia in Free Fire

Brasilia is located on Free Fire's Purgatory map. This area has many zip lines that can be used by players to quickly move from one place to another.

It has high-quality loot, so players will face a lot of competition if they choose to land here.

#5 Bayfront (Free Fire's Kalahari map)

Bayfront in Free Fire

Bayfront is one of the most popular locations on Free Fire's Kalahari map. The area has several compounds and buildings that players can use to find items and weapons.

This location is great for players who want to find ample loot early in the game.

(Note: Landing spots vary based on the trajectory of the plane. Some users wish to take risks by choosing hot-drops, whereas others may prefer playing it safe.)

