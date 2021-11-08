5 best places for safe loot in PUBG Mobile Lite

One of the most critical aspects of the gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite is selecting a landing place. Dropping upon the appropriate areas can supply users with a substantial amount of loot, which can make or break matches for them.

Many people choose to play it safe to live for a longer period, and they look for dropping spots for the same purpose.

Note: The choice of landing spots in PUBG Mobile Lite varies from user to user, depending on the preference. The ones below are based on the writer's views.

Safe spots for loot in PUBG Mobile Lite

5) Promontory

This location is literally at the very top of the Varenga map in PUBG Mobile Lite, and just a few players opt to drop in here. When compared to hotspots, it has a lot less bloodshed.

A few buildings are present here where gamers can get the loot they need to survive during the entire match.

4) Garbo

Like Promontory, Garbo also emerges as a decent alternative to users looking to play safely while collecting a decent amount of loot.

Consequently, they may stroll through the houses and obtain essential supplies, such as guns, ammo, and other items, eventually helping them to get the win.

3) North Hill

North Hill takes the third position on this list, and users can definitely consider this one of the locations to avoid contact with foes. They will be able to find a relatively decent amount of loot as well.

However, they would have to be cautious about the zone formation and carefully plan their next move.

2) Farmland

Farmland is among the best places for users to dive into in the Golden Woods map present in PUBG Mobile Lite. It's a pretty safe place and provides enough loot for people to take advantage of.

Despite this, sometimes there are multiple enemies, so they would have to walk around vigilantly.

1) Vista

Because of its location in the extreme corner, Vista is an ideal option for gamers that prefer playing passively in battle royale matches. After dropping here, there are not many chances of gunfights.

As a result, users can just collect the required loot and plan to rotate in the later stages of the match to get the Chicken Dinner.

Apart from these, there are numerous other locations as well where individuals can drop. They would sometimes have to change their spots based on the plane's trajectory.

Edited by Ravi Iyer