5 best PUBG Mobile Lite drop locations for high loot

PUBG Mobile Lite has been in-demand among fans since its release, thanks to similar dynamics as PUBG Mobile but developed to run on low-end devices. To stand a chance at winning games, users need to make good choices depending on the plane path to land in areas with high loot percentages.

In PUBG Mobile Lite, players with high-quality loot like assault rifles and level three armor have more chances of winning. This makes high loot locations all the more crucial.

Best PUBG Mobile Lite drop locations for high loot

1) North Hill

The first location on the list of the best PUBG Mobile Lite high loot sites is North Hill. It has a big building with lots of loot, including armor and weapons.

There is a garage beside the building where players can find a vehicle, either a Dacia or a UAZ. It is very handy when rotating to the safe zone.

2) Stadium

The Stadium is another significant location with high-quality loot in PUBG Mobile Lite. It is situated in the center of the map and has great loot density.

Users can expect lots of opposing teams to land here to get the loot available. It is also an excellent area to get a good number of kills per match and improve the K/D ratio.

3) Third Hill

Third Hill is one of the densest locations in the game, with lots of buildings to get desired loot. Gamers can land here and get their favorite loot from small compounds.

They also need to be careful of enemies camping inside the houses.

4) Old Basin

Old Basin also has many buildings to get high loot and is also a fantastic site for rank pushing in PUBG Mobile Lite. It has various squad houses and triple-story buildings to keep an eye on other players' movements.

The region will help players make good strategies to wipe enemies out without any fuss.

5) Warehouse

The last location on this list is Warehouse. Users can get sufficient loot and improve their K/D ratio by getting a high number of kills here.

Those requiring more loot can get ammo, medkits, and grenades from this location. There are many small warehouses to get any remaining loot apart from the big Warehouse.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

