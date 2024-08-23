5 best puzzle mobile games to try out on Android (2024)

Puzzle games have seen a growth in popularity on Android, in recent times. They have successfully crafted a niche in a market dominated by action-adventure games. While most studios have relied on tried-and-true mechanics for success, some developers focus on innovation and player immersion, resulting in engaging titles.

To that end, we've compiled a list of the five best puzzle mobile games to try out on Android in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Five best Android puzzle games to try in 2024

1) Zenge ($0.48)

Zenge is an artistic zen puzzle game. (Image via Hamster On Coke)

Zenge is a visually stunning minimalist zen-puzzle Android game where players move pieces across the board to complete assembling detailed images. The game is known for its smooth sliding mechanics and calming ambiance.

The core mechanic is to move and rotate puzzle pieces in circuit board style to fit them into a larger picture. Players help Eon on its immersive artistic journey through different worlds and times.

The game's design focuses on providing a relaxing and meditative puzzle-solving experience through excellent feedback systems and a lack of points or badges. It exemplifies how simplicity in mechanics with immersive feedback can lead to an engaging interactive experience. Zenge's focus on the reasoning and fluidity of its piece movement are key aspects of its appeal.

2) Klocki ($2.02)

Klocki was selected as one of the best puzzle games by Apple. (Image via Rainbow Train)

Klocki is a simple and relaxing isometric line puzzle game. Its clean design and intuitive controls give players the illusion of a simple experience, but it is far from it. New isometric-based line puzzle mechanics are introduced with every level, to keep the game challenging. The core mechanic involves rotating tiles to connect all lines in series.

The increasing complexity of the game, with its multi-layered logic puzzles and 3D rotations, challenges the player's spatial understanding while providing satisfying feedback systems. Klocki sets an example of how layering simple mechanics paired with simpler graphics and a custom calming soundtrack can create an addictive zen experience.

3) Mekorama (Free)

Players can also create, edit levels, and share them online. (Image via Martin Magni)

Mekorama is a free 3D isometric puzzle Android game where players guide a small robot through a series of intricate mazes. The core mechanic involves rotating and changing the environment to guide the robot along the path avoiding enemies and exiting the maze. Players must think in three dimensions to move blocks to create accessible paths.

The game offers an interesting mix of spatial reasoning and strategy in a puzzle setting that forces players to think outside of the box to manipulate the environment. The game's 3D design adds an extra layer of depth to the interactive puzzle-solving experience.

4) Kami 2 (Free)

There are over 100 handcrafted puzzles to choose from in Kami 2. (Image via State of Play)

A sequel to the popular addictive calming puzzle Kami, this game follows the same path with more complex puzzles, improved feedback, additional strategic layers, and mesmerizing art. Kami 2 is an artistic puzzle game that challenges players to think several moves ahead to ensure the entire board is filled with a single color in as few moves as possible.

The game's mechanics are easy to understand but difficult to master, forcing players to think critically about each move and its impact on the overall puzzle. The developers have also included a feature for user-generated content meaning players can create and share their own puzzles increasing the game's replayability.

5) Shadowmatic (Free)

One of the most visually stunning games and the recipient of multiple design awards. (Image via Triada Studio Games)

Shadowmatic is one of the most disruptive award-winning puzzle games in recent times. The game tasks players with manipulating abstract surreal objects in a spotlight, casting shadows that form recognizable silhouettes on the wall.

The core mechanic of Shadowmatic revolves around the concept of shadow projection. It has stylized realistic lighting with working physics that plays a vital role in delivering a seamless experience.

The game showcases a blend of creativity and logic, challenging players to visualize the correct shadow shape before rotating the objects. The game's emphasis on visual perception and abstract thinking offers a fresh challenge, making it a truly disruptive puzzle game.

