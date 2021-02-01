5 best reasons to get Andrew character in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a widely played and sought-after battle royale title in the esports genre. Much of this success is owed to the addition of special characters.

There are plenty of characters in the game, and almost all have unique abilities that aid players significantly on the battleground. Andrew is one such character.

Andrew is one of the earliest characters with abilities that were introduced in Free Fire. He is indeed looked down upon because of his basic powers, but Andrew can prove to be useful in certain ways.

Five reasons why Andrew is one of the better Free Fire characters

#1 - Andrew's ability

As per his in-game description, Andrew was once a police officer. He has a passive ability called Armor Specialist, and at his initial level (level one), the vest durability loss is decreased by 2%.

He can also be maximized using character fragments, and at his highest potential, his vest durability loss is decreased by 12%.

His abilities are very advantageous for aggressive as well as passive players in various situations.

#2 - Clash Squad matches

Andrew can be of great assistance during Clash Squad matches. These matches are intense and short and mainly focuses on close-range fights. Hence, players need extra support with their vest durability.

Andrew can offer this maximum support, which can help gamers survive a couple of extra bullets.

#3 - Beneficial for skill combos

Andrew's vest durability is also beneficial for skill combos.

Coupled with DJ Alok's increasing pace and healing abilities, Hayato's armor penetration, and Laura's scope precision, the resultant combo can be lethal for players both in close as well as long-range fights.

#4 - Best for a defensive strategy

Defensive players or players who like to play safe can opt for Andrew.

He can give sustenance to players with his vest durability, helping them cope with a few rounds of bullets while escaping from a fight.

#5 - Useful in close-range fights

Andrew is also useful for aggressive players in close-range fights as he can provide great support with the vest durability.

This will give players the edge over their enemies as they will have lesser HP loss than their opponents.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. Individuals are free to have their own choices and preferences.

