5 best reasons to get Kelly character in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire offers a lot of characters to choose from. There are a total of 37 characters. All of them hold special abilities that offer great assistance to players on the virtual ground.

One of the earliest characters to be introduced in Free Fire was Kelly. She was later upgraded to her awakened version, "Kelly the Swift." Kelly has some great abilities and used to be one of the best characters in Free Fire.

Despite the addition of many new characters, Kelly is still a favorite among players.

Five reasons why players should buy Kelly in Free Fire

#1 - Kelly's ability

Kelly is a character that players can easily acquire in the game. Her ability is called Dash, which increases sprinting speed by 1%. There are eight levels to the character. At the maximum level, the sprinting speed is increased by 6%.

#2 - Useful in Clash Squad

Kelly is a great character to use in the Clash Squad mode as her sprinting ability helps offer quick reflexes and allows her to move fast across the map. Having extra speed always gives players an edge over their enemies.

#3 - Best for skill combos

Kelly is one of the best choices for skill combos in the game. Kelly can be paired with Hayato, Moco, and DJ Alok.

Hayato will increase armor penetration, Alok will heal continuously, and Moco will reveal enemy positions on the map through her tags.

#4 - Easy availability

Kelly is available for 2000 gold coins in the "Store" section of Free Fire. A character having such credibility on the field with significant use is great for 2000 gold coins. It's a cheap deal that is easily affordable to new players as well.

#5 - Escaping the blue zone

Quite often, players face problems regarding the blue zones. They get stuck and eventually die by not reaching the safe zone in time.

Kelly can eliminate this possibility. With her sprinting speed, Kelly can reach the safe zone with ease.

