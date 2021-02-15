5 best Free Fire characters that can be bought using gold in February 2021

Garena Free Fire is one of the most well-known titles in the esports industry, and much of its popularity can be credited to the distinctive features that it offers. One such feature is the inclusion of special characters in the game.

These unique characters can be bought from the "Store" section using the in-game currencies: diamonds or gold coins. There are several options available in the game, and players often get confused about which one to purchase.

This article lists some of the best characters in Free Fire that can be bought only via gold coins.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking.

Top 5 characters to purchase via gold coins in Free Fire

#1 - Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is one of the most famous characters in Free Fire, and he has a fantastic passive skill called Bushido.

With this ability, armor penetration raises by eight percent, with a 10 percent reduction in the overall HP. At the fullest capacity of its strength at a 10% drop in HP, the penetration of the armor increases by 10%.

Hayato can be bought using 8000 gold coins from the "Store" section.

#2 - Laura

Laura is the perfect option for newbies and can be purchased for 8000 gold coins.

Laura's passive ability is called the Sharp Shooter, which improves the accuracy of every firearm by 10 when it's scoped in.

When Laura is maximized to her highest potential, the precision of the firearm can be increased by 30 as it is scoped in.

#3 - Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco is a viable option for Ranked mode matches due to her ability called Hacker's Eye.

This ability helps her to track enemy shots for two seconds. Tag details can also be shared with the teammates. When the ability is maximized, the duration of the tag also increases.

Moco can be purchased for 8000 gold coins in Free Fire.

#4 - Paloma

Paloma in Free Fire

Paloma may not look useful at her initial stages but is very powerful when she is maximized. She is available for 8000 gold coins and has a unique ability called Arms-dealing.

The ability's capacity allows players to carry an additional 30 AR ammo without occupying any inventory space. When it is maximized, players can hold an additional 180 AR ammunition.

#5 - Miguel

Miguel is a great character for EP restoration and can come in handy during several different situations.

Miguel has a passive ability called Crazy Slayer, which allows the player to gain 30 EP for each kill. At his maximum potential (level 6), he can restore 80 EP per kill.

The character can also be bought from the "Store" section via 8000 gold coins.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views.