Chrono vs Antonio in Free Fire: Who is the better character for Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire introduces a new character after every update, and the most recent ones added are Shirou and Skyler. All these characters possess unique abilities that aid players significantly on the ground.

The Factory challenge is one of those custom room challenges that require players to land on the roof of the Factory to battle it out against each other, mostly melees or fistfights. Popular content creators created this challenge on YouTube.

Chrono is one of the most powerful characters in the game, while Antonio is also of many benefits.

This article compares both of them to see who will be a better pick for the Factory challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Antonio in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time-Turner. The skill generates a base-level force field that can deter 600 damage.

Chrono can also shoot from inside the force field with a 15 percent improvement in speed. The acceleration of allies again rises by 10% inside the force field, and the impact expires after four seconds. There's a cooldown of 50 seconds.

As Chrono is escalated to level 6, the movement's pace increased by 30%, and the speed of his allies increased to 15%. The results are all 15 seconds long, with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Antonio's ability - Gangster's Spirit

Antonio in Free Fire

Antonio has a passive ability which is called Gangster's Spirit. Its basic level capability allows it to obtain 10 extra HPs as the round begins. However, after leveling the character to its highest level (level 6), Antonio gains 35 extra HP when the round begins.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Chrono and Antonio are great characters to have in Free Fire, and for the Factory challenge, both have different and unique skills.

Antonio offers extra HPs when the round starts and Chrono offers significantly improved movement speed. Hence, both are viable for this challenge. Choosing a character is subjective and preferring one over the other solely depends on the player's preference.

Hence, both these characters are great for the challenge and can be used in different ways to utilize them skillfully.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).

