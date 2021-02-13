Chrono vs Kelly in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played titles all across the world and what attracts most of the players in this game are the special characters.

With the recent OB26 update, Free Fire also added two new characters, making 37 in the game. Every character has a special skill that distinguishes one from the other.

The Factory Challenge is a custom room challenge and is more popular on YouTube where content creators face off in duels (melee or fistfights) on the roof of the factory location.

This article compares Chrono, a powerful character, and Kelly, one of the earliest in the game to see who will be a better choice for this challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly's ability - Dash

Kelly in Garena Free Fire

Kelly is one of the earliest characters in the game and has a passive ability which is called Dash. This ability can increase the sprinting speed by one percent. There are a total of eight levels to the character and six levels to the skill upgrade. At its highest potential, sprinting speed increases by six percent.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. The ability invokes a force field at a base level that can prevent 600 damage.

Chrono can also fire from within the force field with a speed increase of 15%. The movement speed also increases 10% within the force field, and the effects expire after four seconds. There's a 50-second cooldown.

When Chrono has increased to level 6, this movement's speeds increased by 30% and his allies' speed up to 15%. The effects are all 15 seconds long, with 40 seconds of cooldown.

Verdict

Chrono and Kelly are both great choices for the Factory Roof Challenge. Chrono offers a significantly increased speed of movement and offers an instant shelter (penetrable in close-ranges).

Kelly also offers increased sprinting speed, but the rate of enhancement is way less than that of Chrono's.

Choosing a character is always subjective, but for more significant benefits, it is safe to say that Chrono will be a better pick than Kelly for the Factory challenge.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).