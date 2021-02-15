K vs Hayato in Free Fire: Who is the better character for Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire is a unique title in the esports industry and dispenses some exciting features that set it apart from other BR titles. The inclusion of special characters is one such feature that attracts most players.

While characters are one of the most attractive features, popular creators on YouTube have created some interesting challenges to make the game more alluring. The Factory Challenge sees two players landing on a factory roof in the Bermuda map for a face-off (melee or fistfights).

K is one of the most powerful characters in the game, and Hayato is a much-sought-after one. This article compares their abilities and sees who is better for this challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Hayato and K in Free Fire

Hayato's ability - Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato has a passive ability called Bushido in Free Fire, and it dispenses some fantastic skills.

For every 10% decrease in the player's maximum HP, the penetration on the armor of the enemy is increased by 8%. At the highest stage, the armor's penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in HP.

K's ability - Master of All

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K has a beneficial active ability called Master of All. It is an absolute savior in Classic, Ranked, and Clash Squad modes.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% boost in the EP conversion rate. K also recovers two EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP in the Psychology mode. The mode switch cooldown is 20 seconds.

Gamers can maximize the character to the highest level (level 6) by using character level-up cards. At his highest potential, K can restore two EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the Psychology mode.

Verdict

Hayato and K are wonderful characters in Classic and Clash Squad matches. However, their practical usability in the Factory Challenge is doubtable.

K can be a better choice, though. Hayato increases armor penetration of enemies, and it is not a poor ability to use for this challenge. Still, K is of greater use as his Psychology mode restores EP automatically. Hence, it allows players to gain HP latently, making him an unbeatable source of healing.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).

