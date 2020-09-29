DJ Alok vs Hayato in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both the characters

Free Fire is a quick-paced battle royale game that features more than 30 characters. All the characters, except Adam and Eve, have a unique special ability that helps the players on the battleground.

DJ Alok and Hayato are two of the most prominent character choices among the players in Garena Free Fire. They have exceptional abilities and are regarded as the best picks of the lot.

In this article, we compare the abilities of both the characters in Garena Free Fire.

Dj Alok vs. Hayato in Free Fire: Comparing both their abilities

DJ Alok's Ability – Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is one of the best in-game abilities. It creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10%, and also increases 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. The ability enhances with the increase in the level of the character. At the highest level, it restores 5 HP/second for 10 seconds.

Hayato's Ability – Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Bushido is Hayato's ability, and with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP, the armor penetration increases by 8%. At the maximum level, armor penetration increases by 10% for every 10% decrease in HP.

Comparison

Both the characters have excellent abilities. However, a significant difference is that Hayato's ability is passive, while Drop the Beat, which is the ability of DJ Alok, is an active one.

Bushido comes into use when the player is playing aggressively. It complements rush gameplay quite well. DJ Alok's ability, Drop the Beat, comes handy while playing offensively and defensively.

DJ Alok's ability is slightly better than Hayato's Bushido ability. The players can obtain DJ Alok for 599 Diamonds, while Hayato can be availed by spending 499 Diamonds or 8000 coins.

