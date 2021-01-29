5 best reasons to get Luqueta character in Free Fire

Free Fire offers players many in-game characters that have special abilities and aid players in battles. The characters are an integral part of the game.

Luqueta is not very popular among players, but the character has a great ability with huge potential to help players on the battleground.

This article lists some of the reasons why every gamer should play with Luqueta in Free Fire.

Also read: DJ Alok vs. Hayato: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Top 5 reasons why every player should get Luqueta in Free Fire

#1 - Luqueta's ability

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta has an incredible ability, Hat Trick, that is often underrated. It is a passive skill that enhances the maximum HP by eight per kill at its base level (level 1). The highest HP that can be recovered is 35.

Advertisement

As Luqueta reaches level 6, his ability to boost overall HP by 18 per kill will be unlocked.

#2 - Best for aggressive players

Image via Rakesh00007/YouTube

Luqueta's ability is best suited and most ideal for aggressive players who like to go for a rush gameplay. Hence, for accounting for each kill, players restore HPs automatically.

#3 - Rushing

Image via Rakesh00007/YouTube

Luqueta's ability comes in handy while rushing. During intense solo vs squad fights or close fights, players usually don't get enough time to heal themselves.

Here, if players secure one kill anyhow, their HP gets instantly recovered to some extent. With the ability, the HP will be boosted further as the kill count increases.

#4 - Clash Squad

Image via Rakesh00007/YouTube

Advertisement

Clash Squad is an aggressive gameplay mode in Free Fire, which is known for short and intense fights. Luqueta's ability will benefit players significantly during intense fights in the mode while boosting their HPs with each kill.

#5 - Skill combos

Luqueta's ability is also great for skill combos. At the beginning of the match, Antonio's Gangster Spirit gives players extra HP. After that, Jota's Sustained Raids raises the HP by killing enemies with Shotguns or SMGs.

Luqueta's HP restoration after each kill, along with DJ Alok's Drop the Beat, generates an aura that recovers players' HP along with their team-mates.