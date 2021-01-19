Chrono vs Luqueta in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad?

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of characters for players to choose from. These characters have special abilities, and players can pick them based on their approach to a match.

Chrono is the latest addition to the character list in Free Fire and is based on Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Luqueta is an in-game persona of another professional football player, Lucas Silva Borges.

This article compares these two characters to determine which one is better for the Clash Squad mode in Garena Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Luqueta in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono's ability is called Time Turner. At the base-level (level one), the ability creates a force field that blocks 600 damage. The character can also shoot from inside the force field, while his movement speed is increased by 15%.

Allies within the force field get a 10 % increase in movement speed, with all the effects lasting for four seconds. The skill has a fifty-second cooldown period before it can be used again.

Chrono's ability will be maximized as he levels up, and his strengths will get major improvements.

Luqueta's ability - Hat Trick

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta has an incredible ability called Hat Trick. It is a passive skill that enhances the maximum HP by 8 per kill at its base level (level one). The highest HP that can be recovered is 35.

As Luqueta reaches level 6, his ability to boost overall HP by 18 per kill will be unlocked.

Comparison

Based on the versatility of their abilities, Chrono is a better character than Luqueta in Garena Free Fire.

While Luqueta's ability offers HP for any kill, making it useful for aggressive players, Chrono's ability is much more superior as it can defend and attack simultaneously.

Chrono is, therefore, a safer option for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.

