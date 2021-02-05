5 best Roblox adventure games in 2021

Roblox is an online gaming platform where players all over the world can enjoy playing or creating games. Roblox games are easily recognizable due to their pixelated graphics and Lego-esque characters.

From adventure games to intense shooting titles, Roblox offers a wide range of games. If players are on the lookout for adventure games, they can take a look at the list below.

Top 5 Roblox adventure games in 2021

These are the five best adventure Roblox games:

#1 - Apocalypse Rising

Image via RealGoldChris (YouTube)

If players like zombie-survival games, they will surely like this title. From building strong bases to watching out for hostile survivors, players can engage in a lot of activities in this open-world title.

This Roblox adventure game offers a variety of guns that players can use to defeat the scary zombies. Players can play this title solo or group up with other players in their fight for survival.

Download it from here.

#2 - Flood Escape

Image via Janet and Kate (YouTube)

In this Roblox title, players will have to avoid the flood and reach the room’s exit to escape. There are three rooms that players need to escape, and they need to use parkour skills to do so. Before finally escaping, players need to solve a puzzle.

Players also have an option to customize the appearance of their characters, which can be done by purchasing several cosmetics.

Download it from here.

#3 - Adventure Forward: Star Savior Deluxe

Image via QuantumGhost (YouTube)

In this game, players will get to be a part of a world filled with excitement and danger.

The game starts off with an interesting story, where the people of Maytown have been captured by Stratosfear. The fiery villain has also managed to smash all the stars out of the sky.

Players have to banish Startosfear and liberate Maytown by becoming the Star Savior.

Download it from here.

#4 - Speed Run 4

Image via Crainer Roblox (YouTube)

This Roblox title has various dimensions and 30 unique levels that players can enjoy. They need to race against time or their friends to reach the final level. Players can also unlock the Zombie mode once they have collected 30 stars.

Speed Run 4 was created way back in October 2014 and has over 926 million visits to date.

Download it from here.

#5 - Hollow Mansion

Image via MissKay (YouTube)

This is a spooky adventure title where players can explore a haunted house and the crypts underneath. On further investigation, players can uncover various secrets regarding the mansion.

Players will be given simple objectives that they have to fulfill to progress in the game. They will also have to fight monsters to successfully complete the title.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

