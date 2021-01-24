Roblox is an online gaming platform that offers a wide variety of games. Players can also create their own games. Jailbreak is a popular Roblox game, which was made by Badcc and Asimo3089.

It is a role-playing game where players can play as a criminal or an officer. If they play as an officer, they have to prevent prisoners from escaping their cell.

The prisoners, on the other hand, need to escape from the cell. They can also explore the open-world offered by Jailbreak after breaking free.

From time to time, Jailbreak releases a few codes that players can redeem. These codes give players access to free in-game money. They can utilise this money for buying new guns, cars and other gears. Players can also buy skins to customize the characters offered by Jailbreak.

5 best Roblox Jailbreak codes

These are five of the best jailbreak codes that are active as of today:

#1 - onehour

This code is worth 25,000 cash

#2 - minimustang

This code is worth 10,000 cash

#3 - threeyears

This code is worth 10,000 cash

#4 - feb2020

This code is worth 10,000 cash

#5 - Cargo

This code is worth 7,500 cash

How to enter Jailbreak codes

Players can enter the jailbreak codes by heading to the in-game ATMs. The game offers four ATMs, which were added as a part of the 2018 winter update. Players can locate these ATMs in the bank, the train station, the police station, and the gas station.

Players need to enter the code in the ATM and then redeem it. Players need not worry about the case-sensitivity of the codes, as they will work either way.

Note: Players must be aware of the outdated jailbreak codes. These codes do not work anymore. So, if players enter it, they will not get any money in return.

