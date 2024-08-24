5 best RPGs to play on Android 2024

Role-playing games (RPGs) have consistently pushed the boundaries of storytelling and gameplay mechanics, offering players immersive worlds and intriguing narratives. Google's Play Store has been home to diverse innovative RPGs, catering to various demographics with interests.

We've curated a list of titles that challenge the traditional systems of RPGs with their mechanics, narrative, and character development.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion and is in no particular order.

5 best RPGs on the Google Play Store

1) Genshin Impact (Multiplayer)

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular modern RPGs across all platforms. Players of all demographics and geographies enjoy playing in its vast stunning open world and deep complex elemental combat. Players explore the world of Teyvat with anime-themed graphics, engaging in combat and investigating the mysteries of the Seven Nations.

Genshin Impact won the best mobile game awards on multiple occasions (Image via HoYoverse)

The game's combat system uses elements of Hydro, Pyro, Electro, Geo, Cryo, and Dendro, and players can switch between characters to design new creative and powerful elemental reactions making it a strategic combat experience. Players will also have to solve environment puzzles, swim, and glide to explore the world and discover hidden rewards.

2) Another Eden Global (SinglePlayer)

Written by the popular Masato Kato, Another Eden is a single-player Japanese RPG (JRPG) that offers a unique time-traveling deep thrilling narrative. Players use strategic turn-based combat to fight enemies and explore the world.

Another Eden has many crossover quests starring characters from Persona 5 and various other JRPGs (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

Players have to assemble a party of characters each with unique skills to enhance the roster. The time-traveling mechanic allows one to reflect upon how their mechanics affect the world and its people across timelines and how the consequences transcend over time. The game also has a rich score composed by Yasunori Mitsuda with over 100 songs with cultural instruments and orchestra.

3) Dislyte

Dislyte mixes mythology with modern cyberpunk style. Set in a vibrant futuristic city, this urban fantasy RPG features characters based on mythological figures across various cultures reimagined with a contemporary twist. It blends turn-based combat with rhythm elements.

Dislyte has developed a new genre of comics of urban mythology (Image via Lilith Games)

Players need to tap along to the bat during battles to increase the damage of attack and the feedback of rhythm-based attack is quite addictive. Each character is called an Esper in this world. Players must build squads and fight enemies to protect and restore the world.

4) Sky: Children of the Light

Sky offers a refreshing take on the traditional Massively Multiplayer Online RPG genre by focusing on social exploration with cooperative gameplay. Players play as children of light, exploring visually minimalistic places across seven realms. The game also has many environmental puzzles that can solved by cooperative gameplay.

Sky is made by the famous creators of Journey, who revolutionized social adventure games for console and PC (Image via Thatgamecompany)

Unlike traditional RPGs that focus on action, Sky's overall design is centered around the connection between players and cooperative gameplay. This social adventure game brings in frequent season events and updates to introduce new spaces, stories, and mechanics to keep the game fresh.

5) Cat Quest

In the open world of Felingard, Cat Quest tells the tales of the feline adventures of an anthropomorphic cat in a vast world filled with dragons, magic, and dungeons. Players pursue an evil Drakoth and their kidnapped sister with the game's cat-themed action and exploration mechanics.

Cat Quest was awarded the title of Best RPG in 2017 (Image via PQube)

The game takes a light-hearted approach to RPG elements that are rich in detail and humor. The top-down combat is fast-paced and fluid with a mix of melee attacks, magic spells, and a rhythmic combat game system. The narrative is filled with cat puns, witty dialogues, and playful references.

