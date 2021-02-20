5 best SCAR gun skins in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular titles in the Esports community and is also very distinct and unique because of the special features that it provides to its players.

One such special feature is the assortment of special skins. These skins are attractive and alluring in appearance and increase the vital stats of the weapon.

SCAR is a powerful and efficient assault rife in Free Fire, and this popular weapon has many attractive skins in Free Fire. This article will list some of the best skins that players can equip on SCAR to enhance the performance.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 SCAR skins in Free Fire

#1 Cupid SCAR

Image via Clear Cut Gamer/YouTube

The Cupid SCAR gun skin is one of the most sought-after gun skins in Free Fire because of its viability. The skin adds to the original weapon's damage and boosts the rate of fire of the weapon. It also increases the drag headshot accuracy. However, the weapon range decreases if players equip this skin on SCAR.

#2 Fire Assassin SCAR

The Fire Assassin SCAR is one of the best SCAR skins in Free Fire that doubles its accuracy and increases the damage rate. The increased accuracy will help players to get the better of their opponents in long-range fights. However, the skin reduces the ammo capacity of SCAR.

#3 Blood Moon SCAR

The Blood Moon SCAR skin will double the weapon's damage rate and increase the firing range. However, it reduces the accuracy. Regardless of the lessened accuracy, this gun skin can still be very efficient for close and mid-range gunfights.

#4 The Beast SCAR

Image via Clear Cut Gamer/ YouTube

This is also one of the most popular SCAR weapon skins that double the weapon's damage rate and increase the accuracy. It reduces the weapon's reloading speed, but the increased damage range and accuracy can be of great assistance during long-range flights.

#5 Ultimate Titan SCAR

Image via Garena Free Fire

The Ultimate Titan skin is one of the best skins of SCAR to date. The skin increases the damage rate and doubles the fire rate with the cost of reduced magazine capacity. Neglecting the reduced ammo capacity, this skin can prove to be an ultimate monstrosity in close-range.