5 reasons why players should pick Luqueta in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Free Fire gives players several in-game characters that have unique powers and assist players in fights. The characters are part and parcel of the game.

Luqueta is not very popular with the fans, but the character has fantastic abilities with tremendous potential to support players on the battlefield. His abilities are beneficial for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

This article lists reasons why every player should play with Luqueta for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Top 5 reasons why players should choose Luqueta for CLash Squad mode in Free Fire

#1 Luqueta's ability

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta has an incredible and impressive passive ability which is called Hat Trick. The skill enhances the maximum HP by eight per kill at Luqueta's base level (level 1). The highest HP that can be recovered is 35. As Luqueta reaches his maximum potential at level 6, his ability to boost overall HP by 18 per kill will unveil.

#2 Aggressive gameplay

Luqueta's ability is one kind and is most suitable for aggressive players in the Clash Squad mode. His ability will recover HP for every kill.

Hence, aggressive players who look out for maximum kill counts in the game can easily stay on edge over their enemies with increased HPs on each kill.

#3 Best Clash Squad skill combos

Image via Rakesh00007/YouTube

Luqueta is a great character to pair with greater abilities in the Clash Squad skill combo. Luqueta's ability can be coupled with that of DJ Alok's healing and increased movement speed, Hayato's armor penetration ability, and Kelly's increased sprinting speed. This combo can be beneficial for a lot of aggressive players.

#4 HP advantage

Luqueta's ability is unique, and it also puts the player on edge with an advantage over HPs. With each kill, Luqueta restores some HPs. The Clash Squad mode is short, intense, and all about kill counts at each round. Hence, Luqueta can restore HPs while killing enemies preparing the player with an HP boost to face another enemy.

#5 Best for squad rushing

Image via Rakesh00007/YouTube

Players who have Luqueta can rush for squad kills alone in Clash Squad mode (depends on the player's credibility). Hence, as players kill one enemy, some of the lost HPs in the fight are restored, which arms the player to fight the next opponent at the same time. Thus, the HP restoration can be of great assistance in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode if used tactically.