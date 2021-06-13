5 best shooting games like Free Fire under 500 MB for Android devices

Garena Free Fire is one of the battle royale and a survival shooter games for under 1 GB. Quick matches, vast weaponry, and intense battles make Free Fire a favorite with many players.

However, Free Fire requires at least 1 GB RAM to run and 2 GB RAM to deliver a flawless mobile gaming experience.

Other than Free Fire, the Play Store has many decent choices in the shooting game category that are lighter on storage.

Top shooting games like Free Fire under 500 MB

#1 - Fire Strike Online

For shooter game fans who like to battle in PvP matches, Fire Strike is the perfect game. Fire Strike has four modes: TDM, Free-for-all, Bomb Squad, and Arms Race. The 5v5 battles are quick and intense.

Locations in the FPS game include Chernobyl, USA, and more.

#2 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall is an Indian-made battle royale game that resembles Free Fire. The game can be played in FPS and TPS modes. Battle royale matches are available offline as well.

ScarFall starts with players being dropped off on the island. They then collect weapons and armor, shoot and survive. Players can get three respawns to continue on their way to victory.

#3 - Crime Revolt - Online FPS (PvP Shooter)

Fans of guns and zombies wouldn't want to miss out on this one. Crime Revolt was specially crafted for shooter game fanatics. The FPS shooter has TDM, Sniper Arena, Battle with Zombies, and more.

All the fancy guns in the game can be upgraded as players level up. The online multiplayer connects players with other players across the globe.

#4 - Infinity Ops

Infinity Ops gives a futuristic vibe with fancy armor and over 700 ultra-modern guns. From jetpacks to laser guns, Infinity Ops has it all.

The FPS game features TDM, Deathmatch, and Hardcore modes that players can choose from. Players can also set up a custom game.

#5 - Blood Rivals

Blood Rivals follows Free Fire gameplay and can be categorized under the Survival Shooter category.

Players collect weapons, other items and shoot other players in a shrinking zone. This is the best game resembling Free Fire under 200 MB.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

