Free Fire has become one of the top grossers in the battle royale category. The game has garnered 500 million-plus downloads from the Google Play Store. Its potential to run smoothly even on smartphones with low-end specifications like 2GB RAM has made it very popular among a huge gaming audience.

The title offers HD-quality graphics along with immersive in-game dynamics. A total of 50 players land on an island and survive till the end to win the Booyaah title. With smaller maps, more close-range gunfights are bound to happen.

Free Fire: Top 3 weapons for close-range combat

#1 - P90

Image via Garena Free Fire

P90 is one of the most adaptable weapons available in Free Fire. The maximum ammunition capacity of P90 is 50, allowing players to take on two-three enemy players. The best part of P90 is its impressive rate of fire, which covers for its lesser damage per hit.

It comes with an average hit damage of 50 hitpoints. A player can use two attachments in P90, which are a scope to improve spotting range and a magazine to increase the ammunition capacity.

#2 - Groza

Groza in Free Fire

Groza is one of the most loved weapons in the Free Fire game. The weapon is famous for its heavy damage per hit and decent rate of fire. A player can equip Groza from airdrops and then rain havoc onto enemy players.

It comes with an average hit damage of 61, which is considered very high for an assault rifle in a Free Fire game. The weapon also has significant stability and accuracy to be used even in mid-range and long-range battles.

Also read: Free Fire Diamond Generator: The truth that needs to be known

#3 - M1014

Image via Garena Free Fire

The third weapon on the list is the M1014 shotgun. It is considered the mightiest shotgun in the title, with heavy single-shot damage and a decent rate of fire.

The weapon has an average damage per hot of 94 hitpoints. It can penetrate through any armor when shot with accuracy in one to two shots. Players can fire up to six shells in a single round. The weapon doesn't support any extra attachments.

Related reading: Top 3 Indian Free Fire streamers on Youtube in 2021

Edited by suwaidfazal