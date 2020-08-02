5 Best shooting games for PC in 2020

The First-person shooter(FPS) genre can be called as the flag bearer of the gaming industry. It has dominated the world of PC gaming for over two decades and is still going strong.

FPS games bring the best out of gamers. They test the aim and accuracy of players, along with pushing them to enhance their skills. Such games allow players to come up with new tactics and tip the scales in their favour.

In this article, we discuss five of the best shooting games for PC in 2020.

Five best shooting games for PC in 2020

Call of Duty Warzone

COD Warzone, (Image via wallpaper crave)

Call of Duty has been developed by Infinity Ward and Raven Software. Following the freemium model of other games like Apex Legends and Fortnite, the game became an immediate success.

It has managed to garner over 50 million players as of April 2020 and continues to be an exciting choice in the FPS market. Although the game is not purely an FPS title, it shares multiple similarities with versions of COD MW. It features two primary game modes: Plunder and Battle Royale.

CS: GO

CS: GO, (Image via esports insights)

Counterstrike is one of the oldest FPS games in the world right now. From Condition Zero to Global Offensive, the CS franchise has proved to be an incredible success.

Developed by Hidden Path Entertainment and Valve, CS: GO was released on 21 August 2012. It has a record user base of 24 million players as of February 2020. CS: GO is a pure FPS game with a high learning curve and competitive gameplay.

Crossfire

Crossfire, (Image via wallpaper crave)

Developed by Smilegate and released on 3 May 2007, Crossfire is one of the most popular FPS titles on this list. Its popularity in South Korea and China has helped the game gain a lot of players, so much so that it enjoys a monthly user base of 240 million as of January 2020.

Crossfire is a free-to-play game which offers two corporations: Black List and Global Risk.

Overwatch

Overwatch, (Image via Medium)

Overwatch is a multiplayer first-person shooter game developed by Blizzard Entertainment. According to Blizzard, the game had a player base of over 40 million as of May 2018.

Recent data on the player base has not been released by the developers, but it still enjoys the majority popularity share in the FPS genre. The game features a shooter style of gameplay, where players choose from a list of hero characters having unique abilities.

Valorant

Valorant, (Image via wallpaper crave)

Valorant is regarded as a combination of CS: GO and Overwatch. Developed by Riot Games and released on 2 June, 2020, Valorant took the gaming world by a storm.

The FPS title hit three million players during the beta version. Although the Twitch viewership has decreased, the game seems to take away an enormous chunk of players from other titles like CS: GO. It is a tactical shooter with unique characters, each having different abilities in the game. Gamers are put into two teams of five players each.

Our list contains some of the most famous titles in the world. However, we couldn't cover every single one of them. We are pleased to include some honourable mentions like Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, COD MW series, Destiny 2, Doom Eternal, Apex Legends and the Halo series.

Note: Games are not listed in order of their popularity.