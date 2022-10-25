5 Best skills for Robin in Gotham Knights

Robin is one of the four playable characters in Gotham Knights. He may be the youngest in the group, but he is considered the most intelligent among them. Despite not wearing a mask and suit, Tim Drake is still driven by the idea that Gotham City is in need of a hero and is a firm believer in Batman’s mission.

Keeping wrongdoers at bay in the crime-stricken city is hard, and Boy Wonder could use some skills. Gotham Knights includes a skill tree feature that shows the different abilities of each character and every skill can be unlocked using Ability Points (AP).

Shadow Renewal, Turnabout Takedown, and more skills for Robin

1) Elemental Focus

Elemental Focus (image via TonyBingGaming/YouTube)

Under the Slugger skill tree, Elemental Focus is a much-needed skill in Robin’s arsenal since it is essential in his attacks. With this in mind, there is an additional 20% on both, his critical damage and the probability of landing a critical hit, provided that there’s an active elemental effect.

With the help of his Bo Staff, he has a more extended reach, making it easier for him to beat enemies.

Elemental Focus will also be a useful skill in facing tougher enemies and minibosses as you progress through the game. This skill requires three APs.

2) Turnabout Takedown

Perfect for taking down bigger enemies (image via TonyBingGaming/YouTube)

Turnabout Takedown is under Robin’s Shadow skill tree and just like Elemental Focus, this also requires three APs. The skill is perfect for putting down larger enemies within the game as this type of enemy in Gotham Knights is quite the handful.

Such a skill also gives Robin the ability to perform stealth attacks on these bulky foes, making it an effective way of chopping off some of their health.

3) Shadow Renewal

Life hack (image via TonyBingGaming/YouTube)

Still under the Shadow Skill Tree is Shadow Renewal. According to its description, players are given an additional 25% health every time Robin performs a successful takedown. Imagine being low on health and all you have to do is find a few enemies, take them down, and voila, your health bar just got topped up.

This skill also perfectly complements Turnabout Takedown, making these must-have skills for Robin players.

A bit of a heads up, one of the main focuses of Gotham Knights’ latter stages will be health management. With that in mind, saving up for this skill is highly suggested as it costs two APs.

4) Elemental Burst

Elemental Burst (image via TonyBingGaming/YouTube)

As we move to Robin’s Tinkering skill tree, another good skill to use is Elemental Burst. This is rather an interesting ability as it does two things. First, whenever he deals elemental damage, he’s given a five percent chance of dealing damage in a certain area.

Its second effect is that there is a 50% reduction in enemies’ elemental effect resistance and this will be in effect for 10 seconds once triggered. This has been deemed one of the best skills the character has, not to mention that it goes well with Robin’s other skills that involve elemental damage.

5) Enhanced Elemental Effects

Enhanced Elemental Effects (image via TonyBingGaming/YouTube)

Last on the list is Enhanced Elemental Effects. It doubles the duration of Robin’s inflicted elemental effects. This is also a highly recommended skill if you’re a Robin player since he’s able to hit several enemies due to his wider reach. It will also come in handy whenever he encounters a significant number of enemies later in Gotham Knights.

This skill also requires two APs so it’s better to save up on those.

The Knighthood Skill Tree

Each of the characters in Gotham Knights has a fourth skill tree known as Knighthood. Unlike the first three skill trees, the manner of unlocking the same will be different since it’s a requisite for players to complete the so-called Knighthood Challenges.

Apart from the aforementioned skills, a notable ability Robin has under this skill tree within Gotham Knights is Microbots Cooldown Reduction. Its description suggests that the ability leads to a 20% reduction in the cooldown time of Robin’s Microbots. This will allow players to use it quite often, especially during moments when he is being swarmed by enemies.

