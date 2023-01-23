5 best skills of each type in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is packed with opportunities and options to enhance your units to make them more effective on the battlefield. With various equipment, consumables, and skills to ponder over, fans will be able to come up with countless strategies to win the challenging turn-based battles that lie ahead. However, the choice can be overwhelming at times.

The latest installment in Nintendo and Intelligent Systems' iconic SRPG series features a variety of skills, all falling under a few specific categories. Some are superior to the rest because they are powerful or convenient in tough spots.

Here are some of the best skills players can have in Fire Emblem Engage

First, let’s cover the categories that skills fall under in Fire Emblem Engage. There are three main types, and they are as follows:

Personal Skills: These are used by a specific character and cannot be removed or changed. Think of them as passive buffs.

Class Skills: These apply to the associated class that a character specializes in. New ones are learned as the unit levels up, and Class Skills can be swapped. However, each unit can only have one active at a given time.

Emblem Skills: These are unique skills available when an Emblem is equipped.

Emblem Skills are further divided into different types:

Sync Skills: Skills usable while an Emblem is equipped

Engage Skills: Functional in battle while Engaged with an Emblem

Engage Attacks: Grants unique boosts during battle and can only be activated while Engaged with an Emblem

1) Best Personal Skills in Fire Emblem Engage

Divinely Inspiring: Grants +3 damage to adjacent allies while reducing the damage they take by 1. This skill is unique to the Divine Dragon Alear, the protagonist of Fire Emblem Engage.

Curious Dance: Allies within two spaces of the user recover 10% HP at the start of a turn. The Kingdom of Solm's Seadall owns this skill.

Blood Fury: Grants +10 to Crit when the user is below max HP. This skill is on Panette from Solm.

Generosity: Heals adjacent allies with the same amount of HP as the user whenever healed. The Kingdom of Brodia's Citrinne has this skill.

Make A Killing: Has a chance to obtain 500G when killing a foe. Influenced by the Luck stat. Only functional by the Kingdom of Elusia's Anna.

2) Best Class Skills in Fire Emblem Engage

Golden Lotus: Chance to prevent 50% of physical damage received. The Dex stat influences this. Used by the Avenir Class, which operates on horse mounts.

Diffuse Healer: Healing a unit heals surrounding allies for 50% of the HP healed. Used by the Martial Master Class.

No Distractions: Grants +10 to Crot when attacking a foe that cannot counter. Since this SKill is on the Sniper Class, it is ideal for picking off enemies from afar that cannot close in the gap.

Sol: The user can recover 50% of the damage dealt as HP. The Dex stat influences this. Used by the Successuer Class, which boasts a high Str stat.

Luna: Has a chance to ignore 50% of the foes' Def/Res when attacking. Used by the Tireur d'elite class, which uses a bow.

3) Emblem Skills: Best Sync Skills in Fire Emblem Engage

Mentorship: Byleth's handy skill increases all gained EXP by 1.2x for themselves as well as adjacent allies

Resolve: Ike's Sync Skill grants +5 to Def/Res as long as the user's HP stays below 75%. The bonus can be boosted to +7 Def/Res with the Resolve+ upgrade.

Draconic Hex: Corrin's Sync Skill reduces all the foes' stats by four if the user moves first to initiate combat

Wrath: Marth's Wrath grants a +1 to Crit for each HP lost during the start of combat (maxes out at +30)

Alacrity: Lyn's Sync Skill allows the user to do a follow-up before the foe can counterattack if the user outspeeds the opponent by 9 Spd. This threshold is reduced to 7 and 5 with Alacrity+ and Alacrity++ respectively

4) Emblem Skills: Best Engage Skills in Fire Emblem Engage

Instruct: This Byleth skill grants all allies a stat bonus (depending upon the user's type) within two spaces of the unit. The effect lasts one turn.

Dreadful Aura: If the user attacks a target first, the foe and their surrounding foes cannot move for a turn within one space. This Corrin skill also reduces the target's Avo (basically "evasion rate") by -20.

Call Double; This Lyn skill summons magical clones that will perform a chain attack on the target alongside the unit.

Augment: This Micaiah skill increases staff range by +5 and area of effect by +1.

Gallop: This Sigurd skill +5 to a unit's Mov (movement range)

5) Emblem Skills: Best Engage Attacks in Fire Emblem Engage

Goddess Dance: This Byleth skill grants a second action to all allies around the unit, meaning units whose turn has ended can act again immediately without waiting for their turn.

Warp Ragnarok: Used by Celica, this skill allows warping up to 10 spaces and dealing powerful magic attacks at the target location

Great Sacrifice: This Micaiah skill heals the HP of all allies on the battlefield (including non-controllable units) but drops the user's HP to 1.

Override: This Sigurd skill requires a Sword or Lance to rush through a line of foes, dealing damage to each after passing through.

Draconic Form: This unique skill of Tiki allows the user to turn into a dragon during combat. Boosts max HP by +10 to Bld (physical size) by +5 and increases base stats.

Fire Emblem Engage is only available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

