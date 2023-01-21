How to obtain the Silver Card in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is out for Nintendo Switch, introducing players to a brand-new fantasy realm full of danger and excitement. Various new and old heroes await recruitment into your party as the Divine Dragon prepares to face off against an ancient evil. To aid this endeavor, players must strategize and manage their units and inventory.

The latter can be made easier with the help of the Silver Card, an item that can be obtained in the game. Here is everything players need to know about it.

The Silver Card is indispensable in lowering prices for all items in shops in Fire Emblem Engage

(1/2) #FireEmblemEngage DLC Expansion Pass confirmed:Wave 1:Emblem Character Edelgard!Dimitri!ClaudeEmblem Character TikiSupport itemsAccessoiresSilver CardWave 2:New Emblem(s)Support itemsAccessories(1/2) #FireEmblemEngage DLC Expansion Pass confirmed:Wave 1: Emblem Character Edelgard!Dimitri!ClaudeEmblem Character TikiSupport itemsAccessoiresSilver CardWave 2:New Emblem(s)Support itemsAccessories(1/2) https://t.co/yP0kxkBMko

Players may have encountered the Silver Card as a passing mention in the Expansion Pass for Fire Emblem Engage. This item reduces all prices by 30% for items across every shop in the game, such as the armory or the item shop.

This is very handy, considering the discount will allow players to buy more items in general. The Expansion Pass will give the item away to players from the start. However, those who do not have or intend to purchase the DLC need not worry.

Yes, there is a way to obtain it in Fire Emblem Engage legitimately. The Silver Card can be found during the battle at the Dragon Temple on Tiki's Divine Paralogues map when undertaking the main mission. This is unlocked not long after receiving the Edelgard Emblem.

The item is next to a small pond on the top-left of the battle map, near the area where players encounter the adorable dragon girl for the first time. Since it is out of bounds, there is only one way to access it - Teleporting your unit.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Emblem Celica's engage attack, Warp Ragnarok, teleports the user to a space near a distant enemy and attacks with powerful magic. Warping ignores terrain, so it's useful for helping isolated allies. Flying units get a bonus of +5 spaces to their warp distance. #FireEmblem Emblem Celica's engage attack, Warp Ragnarok, teleports the user to a space near a distant enemy and attacks with powerful magic. Warping ignores terrain, so it's useful for helping isolated allies. Flying units get a bonus of +5 spaces to their warp distance. #FireEmblem https://t.co/DNe4ZjrR3J

This can be done using a Warp Staff, so players should be sure to have one on hand. Those players exploring this area for the first time in Fire Emblem Engage can find one in a chest to the left side of the map. Pick the unit that has the staff, then use the warp option to place another unit outside of the area walls.

A character with a mount is recommended as they have excellent mobility across the terrain, meaning they can traverse large distances quickly. Since Fire Emblem Engage is a turn-based game, this should allow them to get the Silver Card as fast as possible without wasting any extra turns.

Players will receive the Silver Card at the glowing portion beside the pond. They can then have the warped unit travel around the castle wall and meet back up with the rest of the team.

Since this will take time, the best action is to warp them back. The easiest way is to have the Emblem Celicia equipped on the warped unit. Her Engage Attack is called Warp Ragnarok and allows users to teleport themselves to a location on the map.

After this, players only need to finish the battle to obtain the rewards, and the item can be permanently used. It does not expire nor is it consumed, so as long as players have the Silver Card in their inventory, they can avail the discount.

Fire Emblem Engage is available exclusively on the nintendo switch hybrid console.

