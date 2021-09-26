5 best smoke spots on Dust 2 map in CS: GO

Ever since the iconic Dust 2 map was revamped in CS: GO, players have been left wondering what the best smoke positions are.

While some of the smoke spots that were used before remained the same, CS: GO players had to add slight adjustments to a few others. This was due to elevation changes or addition or removal of inanimate objects in the environment.

In this article, the five best smokes in Dust, CS: GO’s most popular map, will be explained in detail.

The best smoke spots on the Dust 2 map in CS: GO

5. A Long smoke

One of the favorite locations of grassroots level players in CS: GO to go to, irrespective of being on the terrorist or counter-terrorist side, is A Long. Playing as a counter-terrorist, a player can usually reach A Long much faster than a terrorist to stop them from flooding the spot. So, it is always advisable to put down a smoke grenade in order to effectively deny counter-terrorists the first peek and provide the entry-fragging terrorists an advantage.

To pull this off, the player must first enter the long tunnels and get to the left corner near the entrance.

location for A Long smoke

Then they have to line up their crosshair in the angle shown in the below picture.

Line up for A Long smoke

After that, all the player needs to do is jump and throw the smoke grenade.

4. XBOX smoke

When moving down T Ramp towards mid doors, the iconic box sitting there beside the catwalk, which enables players to simply jump up to A Short in CS: GO’s Dust 2 map, is known as the XBOX spot. One may wonder what the significance of this smoke spot is. Countless CS: GO players who have tried to get into A Short from Top Mid without it have paid with their lives.

To create this smoke, the player needs to first get to a position outside of Long Tunnels towards Top Mid so that they can line up their crosshair with the left side of the arched shadow as shown below.

position for XBOX smoke

Then they have to look up to the right and put their crosshair in this place and simply throw the smoke.

Line up for XBOX smoke

3. T Spawn to A Short Smoke

In order to execute this smoke, the player needs to tuck themselves in the corner near T Spawn as shown below.

Position for A Short smoke

Then the CS: GO player needs to line up the crosshair and do a running jump throw, and just like that, the smoke will be there to cover the crossing of terrorists towards A Short.

Line up for A Short smoke

2. CT crossing smoke

Executing the CT smoke takes a lot of practice and precision as it depends on how long the player runs before eventually throwing the smoke grenade. The player first needs to find this tile in A Long.

Location in A Long for CT crossing smoke

Then, they need to line up the crosshair with the roof just above the golden tooth logo and do a quick run before throwing it.

Line up for CT crossing smoke

1. Mid to B Smoke

In order to execute a Mid to Bombsite B push, the terrorists must block off the CTs holing up in CT Spawn in CS: GO’s Dust 2. In order to do that, a player needs to get on the pallet of XBOX as shown below.

Position for Mid to B smoke

Then they must line up the crosshair as shown below.

Line up for Mid to B smoke

After lining up the crosshair, all the player needs to do is make a jump throw and the perfect smoke for Mid to B can be executed.

