How to complete each first-week mission in CS: GO Operation Riptide update

Operation Riptide, the 11th major operation update, recently dropped into CS: GO, introducing the week one missions along with it.

Operations in CS: GO bring new flavors to the game every time Valve introduces them. This time around, along with the week one missions, the publisher also added some new features to Dust 2, some balance changes to a few weapons in CS: GO, new agents, and a whole plethora of weapon skins.

After the amount of success seen by the previous operation, Broken Fang, Valve had to reintroduce the same mission formula. It is so players could easily gather free stars required to purchase rewards from the reward tab of Operation Riptide.

CS:GO @CSGO Today we are excited to ship CS:GO's 11th Operation, Operation Riptide. New challenges await, with new maps, new game mode options, all-new Private Queues and more: counter-strike.net/riptide Today we are excited to ship CS:GO's 11th Operation, Operation Riptide. New challenges await, with new maps, new game mode options, all-new Private Queues and more: counter-strike.net/riptide

All Operation Riptide week one missions and how to complete them in CS: GO

Even though missions for rewards have been there in previous operations, this time around, things have changed a bit as CS: GO players can now complete them with three different perspectives.

CARVE YOUR OWN PATH: Scavenger hunts, graffiti missions, and more. Make progress by completing items in your checklist in any order you choose.

Scavenger hunts, graffiti missions, and more. Make progress by completing items in your checklist in any order you choose. RACE TO THE FINISH: Keep moving. Work your way through a series of checkpoints to complete your mission.

Keep moving. Work your way through a series of checkpoints to complete your mission. UP FOR A CHALLENGE: Make steady progress in your grind, or complete your mission faster by satisfying a challenge condition!

To find out what the week one missions are in CS: GO’s Operation Riptide update, check this link.

Now, to complete these missions, all that users need to do is show patience and persistence. Easy as these missions are, it takes time to complete them all to earn every reward from week one.

Deathmatch - Mirage - Food Chain

Get a kill from Bombsite A: In order to complete this, the player needs to be around anywhere on Bombsite A where the bomb can be planted.

Get a kill from CT Start: The player needs to be stationed in the CT Spawn and get a kill on an enemy coming from any side.

Get a kill from Shop: While it is said as shop, the position is popularly known as “Market” in Mirage. And if the player gets a kill on anyone within the market, the mission should be completed.

Get a kill from Bombsite B: Just like Bombsite A, the player can follow the same method to complete this from Bombsite B.

Get a kill from Catwalk: Often referred to as B Short among the grassroots levels, the player needs to find a kill from the elevated pathway leading to B from Top Mid.

Get a kill from Mid: This refers to anywhere in the Mid, be it Top Mid or near the connector entrance.

Get a kill from Stairs: Stairs are the small number of stairs that reside towards the A Bombsite after entering from the connector.

Get a kill from Bombsite A (Again): While it’s tenacious, this must be done to complete the missions.

Get a kill from T Ramp: T Ramp is referred to as the entrance that leads the terrorists towards Bombsite A.

Get a kill from T Start: Like CT Start, CS: GO gamers must get a kill from the T Spawn to complete this and the entirety of this mission set.

Danger Zone - Blacksite - Blood in The Water

Destroy an enemy drone

Explode a barrel

Destroy some glass

Bump mine launch off the top of the Water Tower

Rescue a hostage

These objectives, contrary to the previous one, are not so tenacious. All these can be completed in one go by entering a simple Danger Zone mode in Blacksite. The objectives are pretty simple and self-explanatory as Valve did not wish to put too much pressure on the CS: GO users while earning the rewards.

Competitive - Short Match - Premier

Win 21 Rounds or

Win 1 CS: GO Match

As the new Short Competitive Match feature in CS: GO consists of only 16 rounds, the player needs to either win a match or, in the off-chance they lose one, they have to make sure to scoop up a total of 21 round wins from two or more games.

Wingman - Extraction

Deal 300 Utility Damage or

Deal 200 Utility Damage in one match

Wingman is a highly different game mode from what the norms are in CS: GO. While they appear the same, the maneuvers of a wingman match take different strategies due to the team size being two.

And to complete this mission, it might take more than even two matches as in most times in CS: GO, it is not very easy to deal damage through utility.

Guardian - It’s Raining Sharks

This mission is self-explanatory, as the player needs to survive one aerial assault on the Blacksite map in Guardian game mode.

Casual - Group Delta - Feeding Frenzy

Also Read

Get 30 Kills or

Get four multi-kill rounds in a single match

The gamer has to hop into one of the Delta Group maps in CS: GO for a Casual game and amass a total of 30 kills over several games. If they are very good, it can be finished by simply getting four multi-kill rounds in one game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer