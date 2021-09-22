All week one missions revealed in CS: GO Operation Riptide update

The latest operation for CS: GO Operation Riptide just dropped, and it introduced several new missions, game modes, and much-needed changes to some maps.

Even after nine years of release, Valve has managed to carry on with the competitive integrity of CS: GO by introducing balance patches, map changes, and different operations on the way.

The new operation, Operation Riptide, the 11th one in the line of major operations introduced in CS: GO by Valve, brings many notable changes, including weapon balancing.

New mission types in CS: GO’s Operation Riptide

The new missions introduced to CS: GO through Operation Riptide have been changed or, in some ways, overhauled and can be completed in three different ways.

CARVE YOUR OWN PATH: Scavenger hunts, graffiti missions, and more. Make progress by completing items in your checklist in any order you choose.

Scavenger hunts, graffiti missions, and more. Make progress by completing items in your checklist in any order you choose. RACE TO THE FINISH: Keep moving. Work your way through a series of checkpoints to complete your mission.

Keep moving. Work your way through a series of checkpoints to complete your mission. UP FOR A CHALLENGE: Make steady progress in your grind, or complete your mission faster by satisfying a challenge condition!

Apart from these methods, every player, irrespective of whether they buy the Operation Riptide pass or not, gets to play all the missions available in CS: GO. These missions refresh every week and earn them stars that gamers can use to purchase rewards from the Operation Riptide pass.

For Week 1, the missions given are:

Deathmatch - Mirage - Food Chain

Users need to enter any deathmatch type in Mirage and complete 10 missions to gain all the stars. The missions are:

Get a kill from Bombsite A

Get a kill from CT Start

Get a kill from Shop

Get a kill from Bombsite B

Get a kill from Catwalk

Get a kill from Mid

Get a kill from Stairs

Get a kill from Bombsite A (Again)

Get a kill from T Ramp

Get a kill from T Start

Danger Zone - Blacksite - Blood in The Water

This allows players to complete five different objectives in the Danger Zone mode on the Blacksite map. They get a total of five stars divided into three different reward gaps.

Upon completing the first mission, gamers get one star, and upon finishing the next two, they get two more. After completing the remaining two, they get all five stars in total.

The five missions are:

Destroy an enemy drone

Explode a barrel

Destroy some glass

Bump mine launch off the top of the Water Tower

Rescue a hostage

Competitive - Short Match - Premier

Users can gain three additional stars by completing any of the two missions in Operation Riptide by entering the Premier Short Competitive Match in CS: GO. The either-or type missions are:

Win 21 Rounds

Or,

Win 1 Match

Wingman - Extraction

Players can stand to win another two stars by completing either of the two missions offered for the Wingman game mode in the Extraction map.

Deal 300 Utility Damage or

Deal 200 Utility Damage in one match

Guardian - It’s Raining Sharks

CS: GO gamers can win two stars by surviving an aerial assault in the Guardian game mode at Blacksite.

Casual - Group Delta - Feeding Frenzy

In Casual game mode, players can earn two additional stars by joining a Delta Group map and completing one of the two missions given to them in Operation Riptide.

Get 30 Kills or

Get four multi-kill rounds in a single match

