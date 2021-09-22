All week one missions revealed in CS: GO Operation Riptide update

The latest operation for CS: GO Operation Riptide just dropped, and it introduced several new missions, game modes, and much-needed changes to some maps.
Even after nine years of release, Valve has managed to carry on with the competitive integrity of CS: GO by introducing balance patches, map changes, and different operations on the way.
The new operation, Operation Riptide, the 11th one in the line of major operations introduced in CS: GO by Valve, brings many notable changes, including weapon balancing.
New mission types in CS: GO’s Operation Riptide
The new missions introduced to CS: GO through Operation Riptide have been changed or, in some ways, overhauled and can be completed in three different ways.
- CARVE YOUR OWN PATH: Scavenger hunts, graffiti missions, and more. Make progress by completing items in your checklist in any order you choose.
- RACE TO THE FINISH: Keep moving. Work your way through a series of checkpoints to complete your mission.
- UP FOR A CHALLENGE: Make steady progress in your grind, or complete your mission faster by satisfying a challenge condition!
Apart from these methods, every player, irrespective of whether they buy the Operation Riptide pass or not, gets to play all the missions available in CS: GO. These missions refresh every week and earn them stars that gamers can use to purchase rewards from the Operation Riptide pass.
For Week 1, the missions given are:
Deathmatch - Mirage - Food Chain
Users need to enter any deathmatch type in Mirage and complete 10 missions to gain all the stars. The missions are:
- Get a kill from Bombsite A
- Get a kill from CT Start
- Get a kill from Shop
- Get a kill from Bombsite B
- Get a kill from Catwalk
- Get a kill from Mid
- Get a kill from Stairs
- Get a kill from Bombsite A (Again)
- Get a kill from T Ramp
- Get a kill from T Start
Danger Zone - Blacksite - Blood in The Water
This allows players to complete five different objectives in the Danger Zone mode on the Blacksite map. They get a total of five stars divided into three different reward gaps.
Upon completing the first mission, gamers get one star, and upon finishing the next two, they get two more. After completing the remaining two, they get all five stars in total.
The five missions are:
- Destroy an enemy drone
- Explode a barrel
- Destroy some glass
- Bump mine launch off the top of the Water Tower
- Rescue a hostage
Competitive - Short Match - Premier
Users can gain three additional stars by completing any of the two missions in Operation Riptide by entering the Premier Short Competitive Match in CS: GO. The either-or type missions are:
- Win 21 Rounds
Or,
- Win 1 Match
Wingman - Extraction
Players can stand to win another two stars by completing either of the two missions offered for the Wingman game mode in the Extraction map.
- Deal 300 Utility Damage or
- Deal 200 Utility Damage in one match
Guardian - It’s Raining Sharks
CS: GO gamers can win two stars by surviving an aerial assault in the Guardian game mode at Blacksite.
Casual - Group Delta - Feeding Frenzy
Also Read
In Casual game mode, players can earn two additional stars by joining a Delta Group map and completing one of the two missions given to them in Operation Riptide.
- Get 30 Kills or
- Get four multi-kill rounds in a single match
Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!