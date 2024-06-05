The best SR characters in Solo Leveling Arise will help beginners progress smoothly in their initial days. Some of the SR units, however, have such an amazing damage output that they often surpass the damage of SSR units as well. Therefore, knowing the best SR characters in SLA is crucial to picking the best one you need depending on the situation.

This article tries to list the 5 best SR characters in Solo Leveling Arise to help you in this regard. However, since there are more than 10 SR characters, many amazing SR-rarity characters might be overlooked.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's point of view.

Best SR characters in Solo Leveling Arise

Sixteen SR-rarity characters in SLA come from different elemental sections, classes, and more. Here are the top five that can help you overcome different tricky in-game situations.

1) Park Heejin

Park Heejin is currently the best SLA SRharacter (Image via Netmarble)

The SR-rarity, Wind-element, Mage is among the best attackers in Solo Leveling Arise. While her basic attack does not deal much damage, she becomes a perfect fit for any team as a support character.

Park Heejin's support skill increases her ultimate skill's damage by 15% for 20 seconds and can help debuff her teammates. Besides, her passive also helps reduce the cooldown of her ultimate, while letting her recover the Power Gauge by 8%. Heejin becomes even more powerful as she advances to the next level, making her a top choice for the best SR characters in Solo Leveling Arise.

2) Kim Chul

Kim Chul is a robust Tank and among the best SR characters in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

While many may believe the Tanks are not the best units to opt for your team in a game like SLA, where victory depends much on how much damage you can deal to the enemies, Tanks like Kim Chul are exceptions.

While Kim Chul's trademark ability is to be the team's frontliner to soak up the enemy attacks, he can also help allies with certain buffs. His basic skill stuns enemies for a few seconds while increasing his defense by 30%. His support skill provides a shield with 40% of his defense for 10 seconds, providing a great replacement for constant healing.

While he is a great shield builder, most of his skills also have the break effect, making him a great destroyer of shields. This makes him among the best SR characters in Solo Leveling Arise.

3) Nam Chae-Young

Nam Chae-Young is among the best Water characters (Image via Netmarble)

Nam Chae-Young is among the best Water element Ranger class characters available in Solo Leveling Arise. This SR-rarity unit is currently among the best Water characters in the game.

Her gameplay mostly revolves around freezing enemies, and interrupting their gameplay. Besides, after freezing an enemy she can also deal 20% more damage to the enemy using her passive skill.

Furthermore, since you don't have to invest a lot for her build, and she is already a perfect fit for different teams, Nam Chae-Young is easily among the best SR characters in Solo Leveling Arise.

4) Kang Taeshik

Kang Taeshik is among the best Dark characters in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Kang Taeshik is among the best Dark characters in Solo Leveling Arise and this high-damage-dealing Assasin with his fast movement speed can take down any enemy champions.

He runs toward the enemy with daggers in their hands and uses this support skill to inflict Bleed on the target for 30 seconds. However, Kang Taeshik's over-dependency on the Bleed effect to deal damage often makes him an outcast in teams that are created to fight the world bosses who are immune to Bleed.

Apart from that, Kang taeshik is among the best SR characters in Solo Leveling Arise.

5) Yoo Jinho

Yoo Jinho is among the best SR characters in Solo Leveling Arise for beginners (Image via Netmarble)

The Tank class Light element character is among the free characters in SLA; however, he can deal vast damage to the opponents. His ability to provide heal and buff to allies, and stun enemies are crucial for any team, making him a great support character in these teams.

However, despite having abilities to heal, buff allies, Break effect to break shields, and other amazing powers, Yoo Jinho can be considered a beginner's hero as he does a very average job despite having these powers.

