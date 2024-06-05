Ranking the best Water characters in Solo Leveling Arise is a tough job since the game is still relatively new and a lot of units are yet to arrive in the game. However, it is crucial to find the best characters of different elements to stay ahead of the curve and increase your chances of winning. With Alicia Blanche's arrival in the latest patch update, players are eager to find the best characters in the game.

This article ranks the best Water characters in Solo Leveling Arise to help you choose the best Water-element units for your team.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Seo Jinwoo and five other best Water characters in Solo Leveling Arise, ranked

This article has selected the six best characters to make this list of the best Water characters in Solo Leveling Arise. It ranks them depending on their current performance, position in the Solo Leveling Arise tier list, and more.

6) Han Song-Yi

Han Song-Yi is the worst among the best Water characters in SLA in the current meta (Image via Netmarble)

Han Song-Yi is among the worst characters in the current SLA meta. This character does have the ability to poison her targets with a 100% uptime on her skills, but you must learn to time it perfectly for optimal use. Despite that, once you have learned that she can be a great addition to DoT teams.

However, her average damage output often makes it hard for players to justify investing in her build.

5) Anna Ruiz

Anna Ruiz is a great breaker of Shields (Image via Netmarble)

The Ranger-class SR-rarity Water-element character has some impressive skills that make her a perfect fit in the beginning. Anna Ruiz works perfectly in DoT teams as a shield breaker.

Furthermore, once she crosses the Advancement Level 3, she decreases the target's defense while breaking their shield making her quite useful in certain situations. However, if you don't have her or her dupes in the roster, it is not worth investing in her when looking for the best Water characters in Solo Leveling Arise.

4) Lee Joohee

Lee Joohee is a great Healer, but not the best of damage dealers (Image via Netmarble)

This SR-rarity, healer-class character is among the best Water characters in Solo Leveling Arise, if you are looking for a Healer. However, since most of the SLA gameplay depends on high damage-dealing units, Lee Joohee might not be the best choice for your team.

However, she is a strong healer unit with amazing abilities to help the allies survive longer. This becomes crucial as we progress towards the endgame.

3) Nam Chae-Young

Nam Chae-Young is a great choice if you have her Dupes (Image via Netmarble)

Nam Chae-Young, the SR-rarity character is among the best Water characters in Solo Leveling Arise. This Ranger-class character is a breaker of shields, with an impressive damage output.

Besides, she can also freeze the enemies and with her passive she can deal 20% extra damage to these frozen targets, making her a great pick for your team in SLA.

2) Seo Jiwoo

Seo Jiwoo is among the best characters to reroll for in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Seo Jiwoo is probably among the most talked about units and the best characters you can reroll for in SLA. She is among the best picks when you need a Tank for your team. With her long durability and amazing shield-making ability, she can even clear some dungeons playing solo.

While she creates shields with most of her skills, Lightning Kick, one of her basic attacks increases her damage, making her among the best shield breakers.

1) Alicia Blanche

Alicia Blanche arrived just recently in the game (Image via Netmarble)

Alicia Blanche arrived recently in SLA with the recent patch update. The Mage-class, SSR hunter specializes in the skill class Water elemental damage. She also can freeze enemies and apply the Ice Body Armor effect to help in giving shields to allies.

She is among the best Water characters in Solo Leveling Arise with a high Critical Hit Rate and Attack damage as well. Her exclusive banner called the Ice Witch will be available in the game until June 16, 2024, and you can check here for her best build.

