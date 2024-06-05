Listing the best Dark characters in Solo Leveling Arise is not particularly hard considering the game is relatively new, and many units have yet to appear. However, ranking them is not as easy as many would consider them to be. While these characters possess unique abilities, it depends a lot on their performance in the meta.

This article tries to rank the best Dark characters in Solo leveling Arise to help you strengthen your team.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Kang Taeshik, Lee Bora, and the three other best Dark characters in Solo Leveling Arise, ranked

There are only five Dark characters in Solo Leveling Arise, and this article ranks them from the worst to best depending on their powers, abilities, and how they work in different game situations.

5) Hwang Dangshuk

Hwang Dongshuk is a great Dark character for beginners (Image via Netmarble)

Hwang Dongshuk is one of the top Hunters in SLA. This SR-rarity, Tank-class Hunter can be a perfect pick for newbies to increase allies' survivability, deal damage, and break enemy shields.

However, while he is among the best Dark-Element characters, his damage-dealing abilities will not help players as they progress towards higher levels. Therefore, if you have already made considerable progress in the game, investing in his build will not be a great idea.

4) Kang Taeshik

Kang Taeshik is not in the current meta but can be a great pick (Image via Netmarble)

Characters like Kang Taeshik, who can attack enemies with the Bleed effect, are considered to be among the best units in the game. Therefore, this SR-rarity, Assasin-class unit is often ranked higher in the SLA tier list. However, when you talk about the best Dark characters in Solo Leveling Arise, his rank falls off.

Kang Taeshik is a fearless assassin whose damage output often surpasses some SSR characters when combined with the Bleed effect. Since Dupes for SR-rarity characters are easily obtainable, Kang Taeshik can be a great choice for your team in the initial days.

3) Lee Bora

Lee Bora can be a great pick as the main Support (Image via Netmarble)

Lee Bora is among the best Dark characters in Solo Leveling Arise. This unit summons the Phantom Foxes in the fights to increase her team's chances. Besides, she can also cast Enhancement Circle zones and can remove any Debuff on her allies, making her a great support in any team.

Lee Bora's support provides severe passive damage to the enemies. Therefore, focusing on her as the main support in any Dark-elemental characters' team can make the team incredibly powerful.

2) Lim Tae Gyu

Lim Tae-Gyu can help you win matches with his shield-breaking abilities (Image via Netmarble)

This SSSR-rarity Ranger-class unit is also a great pick in the list of the best Dark characters in Solo Leveling Arise because of his immense damage output. This unit uses his break skill to destroy the shields of the enemy champions.

Besides, he can also increase the core attack Damage of his allies by up to 10 to 15% using his support skills. However, Lim Tae-Gyu's ultimate skill allows him to fire eight projectiles in quick succession, helping him deal massive damage to the enemies.

1) Silver Mane Baek Yoonhoo

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho is the Best Dark character in Solo Leveling Arise currently (Image via Netmarble)

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho is probably the most talked about among all the best Dark characters in Solo leveling Arise. This SSR-rarity, Fighter unit is a transformed form of Baek Yoonho that rejects the limits of the Hunters.

The Hunter gets stronger as his HP decreases. It can also increase his attack speed by 30% when using the Beast Form. His support and ultimate skills also attack the same way increasing the unit's damage as his health decreases.

