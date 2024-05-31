Solo Leveling Arise Battlefield of Chaos explained

Recent patch notes have introduced Battlefield of Chaos as a new game mode in Solo Leveling Arise, sparking immense excitement in the community. Since the patch has also brought a new Gem system, the game mode particularly caters to those trying to farm more of this resource.

As the Battlefield of Chaos serves as the main mode to farm Gems, it has become among the most crucial sources in Solo Leveling Arise. However, it's been only two days since the mode arrived and players are still trying to understand it.

This article brings all the information you need to know about the Solo Leveling Arise Battlefield of Chaos mode in the latest patch update.

What is Battlefield of Chaos in Solo Leveling Arise?

There are five different battle arenas (Image via Netmarble)

The Battlefield of Chaos is a new game mode that unlocks once players complete Chapter 15 with 170 CP. Along with five types of Gems (i.e., Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Purple), Netmarble has also brought five different types of areas. These are:

Fortress of Blazing Fire to earn more Red Gems

to earn more Red Gems Battlefield of Dawn for earning Blue Gems

for earning Blue Gems Barren Wilderness to earn more Yellow Gems

to earn more Yellow Gems Battles in the Battlefield of the Dead helps you earn Green Gems

helps you earn Green Gems Finally, Tyrian Ruins helps you earn Purple Gems

Two Battlefields (Barren Wilderness and Tyrian Ruins) were unlocked on the day of launch. The rest of them were unlocked at different times when the timer on those battlefields reached zero.

There are numerous battle arenas on each battlefield, offering lower- to higher-tier Gems as you progress. You can check out our article to understand the new Gem system in Solo Leveling Arise.

You need to clear the previous arena to unlock the next one (Image via Netmarble)

Each battle arena has three Battle Missions you can try to complete while fighting the randomly appearing bosses for extra rewards. The higher-tier battlefields are unlocked once you have cleared the previous tier. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you locate the area:

Step 1: Launch the game

Launch the game Step 2: Arrive in the Lobby

Arrive in the Lobby Step 3: Now locate the Compass and click on it

Now locate the Compass and click on it Step 4: Click on the Battlefield of Chaos

Note that you can only claim rewards three times a day from the battle arenas. Upon exhausting this limit, you will not get rewards even if you keep playing and clearing the battlefields.

