Solo Leveling Arise's latest patch has introduced a new Gem system and a game mode called Battlefield of Chaos exclusively for farming Gems. The Gems are crucial as they help to increase the stats of Sung Jinwoo, and his allied Hunters and Shadows, preparing them for the game's toughest boss battles. However, as the game's new Gem system is fairly recent, many in the community find it confusing.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the new Gem system in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise new Gem system explained: What are Gems and their different types

These are five different types of Gems (Image via Netmarble)

As mentioned, Gems are among the most crucial assets for increasing the stats of Sung Jinwoo, allied Hunters, and top-tier Shadows in the game. They can be unlocked at level 15 and are of five types:

Red Gems

Blue Gems

Green Gems

Yellow Gems

Purple Gems

Currently, there are only three ranks of Gems, thus, providing plenty of room for improvement for the players.

The three ranks of the Red Gems will increase Attack %, Additional Attack, and Damage. Meanwhile, the Green Gems will increase Defense %, Additional Defense, and Damage Taken Decreased, and the Blue Gems will increase Additional HP, HP %, and Healing Given Increase in Solo Leveling Arise.

The Yellow Gems, on the other hand, will increase Attack Speed, Cooldown Reduction, and Defense Penetration, and the Purple Gems will increase Healing Received, Additional Mana, and Critical Hit Damage.

Solo Leveling Arise new Gem system explained: How to farm Gems

Battlefield of Chaos Game Mode (Image via Netmarble)

The developer Netmarble has introduced a new Battlefield of Chaos game mode that will help you farm Gems easily. There are five different areas where you can fight different boss battles to earn Gems.

Each of these areas unlocks when the timer reaches zero:

Fortress of Blazing Fire (for Red Gems )

) Battlefield of Dawn (for Blue Gems )

) Barren Wilderness (for Yellow Gems )

) Battlefield of the Dead (for Green Gems )

) Tyrian Ruins (for Purple Gems)

Each boss battle in these different areas has three Battle Missions you must complete, which makes the challenges somewhat harder.

Exchange Shop in SLA (old image, now it also includes the lucky Gem Chests) (Image via Netmarble)

You can also get Gems from the Exchange Shop. where you can buy the new Gem Lucky Chests. These Lucky Chests help you earn plenty of amazing rewards.

Finally, you can earn Gems by reaching specific levels with Sung Jinwoo and other allied Hunters. However, the Gems you get from completing these tasks are random.

Solo Leveling Arise new Gem system explained: Tips on Equipping Gems

When you replace one Gem with another in the same color slot, it will destroy that Gem (Image via Netmarble)

When you start collecting Gems, you can see them in the new inventory called Gems. Do note that when you Equip Gems, you cannot take a Gem out from a particular color slot. You can only replace it with another Gem, which will destroy the previous one.

When you equip a gem of any color, it will show you the growth that gives you battle power. If you want to place more than one Crystal of the same color, you must unlock one tier from each color to unlock the next slot.

