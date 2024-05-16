Solo Leveling Arise Shadow tier list: All shadows ranked

A Solo Leveling Arise Shadow tier list has become crucial for the community since the title's global launch on May 8, 2024. The Shadows are a race of undead beings brought into existence by the Shadow Monarch. Per the manhwa/anime, the Shadow Monarch uses his Shadow Extraction ability to bring these defeated creatures and humans to life.

You can change Sung Jinwoo's job after completing Chapter 9; then, you can unlock the Army of Shadows. Only four Shadows are currently available, and there is a padlock icon on the silhouette of another Shadow. Since the Shadow is not playable yet, this Solo Leveling Arise Shadow tier list refrained from ranking that one.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

Which is the best Shadow? Solo Leveling Arise Shadow tier list ranks all Shadows in the game

This tier list lists the four available Shadows in four different tiers: S, A, B, and C. The S-tier Shadows are among the best in the meta, while the C-tier ones should be avoided by most. This Solo Leveling Arise Shadow tier list will be updated once more Shadows are added.

S-tier Shadows

Igris is among the best Shadows in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Igris - His First Shadow is currently the best Shadow in the game. Placing Igris as Shadow Authority will help members get a 4% Crit Hit Rare buff universally at base. Igris' abilities include Blade Axle, Earth Slash, and Quadraple Wave.

A-tier Shadows

Blades grants ATK buff to allies Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Blades – Cold-blooded Fighter, despite not being on the S-tier, can provide plenty of reliability to any Solo Leveling Arise team. Its Presence as the Shadow Authority at the Base Level grants the team a 3% ATK buff. Spinning Strike, Moonlight Dancing, and Frost Gazer are Blades' abilities.

B-tier Shadows

Iron in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Iron – Musclebound Menace is placed at B in the current Solo Leveling Arise Shadow tier list. However, his presence at the Base Level as Shadow Authority increases all allies' HP by 7.5%, making the team a formidable opponent. Iron Hammer and Charge Iron are two of his abilities.

C-tier Shadows

Tank cam increase the durability of your team greatly in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Tank – Leader of the Snowy Mountain has drifted from the meta recently. However, his presence as the Shadow Authority makes the team incredibly durable and increases all allies' DEF by 6%. His abilities are Tank Press and Tank Charge.

Since the game doesn't share any official ranking of the Shadows, this Solo Leveling Arise Shadow tier list reflects the author's viewpoint. Due to the effectiveness of the AOE damage-dealing units in clearing battle missions like defeat 35 or more monsters and win, this tier list has ranked the attacking Shadows at higher ranks.

However, despite being ranked lower in this Solo Leveling Arise tier list, Shadows like Iron and Tank can become crucial when the situation arrives.

