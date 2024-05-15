How to Defeat 35 or more monsters and win in Solo Leveling Arise

Defeat 35 or more monsters and win in Solo Leveling Arise is one of the battle missions in Chapter 3's side story, and the community has been struggling to complete it. This chapter includes three battle missions as part of its side story, and completing each will yield amazing rewards. Moreover, there is a special reward for completing all three.

This article will help you accomplish the Defeat 35 or more monsters and win mission in Solo Leveling Arise.

A complete guide to Defeat 35 or more monsters and win in Solo Leveling Arise

This can be a great team to complete the mission (Image via Netmarble)

Firstly, you need to pick an AOE-damage hero so you can clear the creep and minion waves as fast as possible. A hero like Song Chiyul will be a great fit for F2P players. However, if you were lucky enough to get units like Silver-Bane, Choi Jong-In, and Cha Hae-In, which are among the top-tier champions in the current SLA meta, then completing the mission will be a lot easier for you.

That said, this guide will focus on clearing the mission using Song Chiyul to help free-to-play players.

The screen after clearing the battle missions (Image via Netmarble)

Once you have selected a hero, you can enter the mission. The beginning of the mission will be nothing out of the ordinary. Once you get to its final checkpoint, swap to Song Chiyul if this wasn't the character you chose before starting the mission to attack and beat the creep waves as fast as possible.

Against the final horde, use Song Chiyul's flame tornado and stay on the offensive while changing targets to kill all the enemies easily.

The three battle missions in Chapter 3's side story are defeat 35 or more monsters and win, win with fewer than one fallen hunters, and take damage less than 19 times.

You can earn 15 essence stones in SLA for free by completing each of these battle missions. This means once you complete all the battle missions in Chapter 3, you get 45 essence stones. Additionally, clearing the battle missions from all episodes in a particular chapter can help you get two additional Custom Draw tickets in Solo Leveling Arise.