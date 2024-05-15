Is Solo Leveling Arise worth playing?

With plenty of amazing gacha games releasing throughout 2024, you might wonder if Solo Leveling Arise is worth giving a shot or not. Before playing or investing your time in a gacha title there are quite a few factors that you should take into consideration. After all no game is without its flaws and Solo Leveling Arise is no exception.

But as someone who has reviewed the game and enjoys playing it, I will suggest that if you are a fan of the manhwa, you should give Solo Leveling Arise a chance.

However, there are a few nuances that might turn you off, so we will go in-depth and analyze critically what Netmarble's latest offering does to get you interested, and where it fumbles that may turn you away from installing the game.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Critically looking at Solo Leveling Arise: Is it worth your time?

We will go over both the positives and negative aspects about the game so that you can make an informative decision on whether to play Solo Leveling Arise.

Positives

The game can be extremely fun. (Image via Netmarble)

The latest retelling of Sung Jinwoo's journey does have several benefits going for it. First of all, the combat is amazing and can hook you to the game. It is not rocket science per se, but it is a well-rounded hack-and-slash experience that you can get on a mobile device.

There is also plenty of content that will keep you occupied, like a tower climbing system which is something akin to Genshin Impact's Abyss game mode. Solo Leveling Arise also does a well enough job of telling the story of Sung Jinwoo and his journey to claim the mantle of the Shadow Monarch.

It is also rewarding as you get currencies and gacha summons often just by playing the game.

Negatives

But it is not without its flaws. (Image via Netmarble)

But there are a few issues with the game. My biggest concern which I presented in my Solo Leveling Arise review was the monetization system being annoying and gating you from gameplay features such as the ability to quickly clear content. Gates in particular can be very repetitive, even on auto-play.

It is a gacha game, so expect some RNG to be involved where you might dump all your savings for a character and not obtain them, which might leave you frustrated. Resources are also an issue as you will often run dry on your Gold reserves which might hamper your enjoyment of the game.

We have laid down the pros and cons of starting Netmarble's latest game. While personally, the game is worth a shot, the ultimate decision now lies in your wish to engage in it and attempt to become the Shadow Monarch or avoid the S-ranked dungeon of gacha and resource hell.