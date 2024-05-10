How to level up quickly in Solo Leveling Arise

The trick to level up quickly in Solo Leveling Arise is farming as many EXP (Experience Points) for Sung Jinwoo as possible. This is used to increase his level, which means leveling up your account and unlocking new content. Additionally, other Hunters can be upgraded only to Sung Jinwoo’s maximum level, which affects your team’s Total Power.

The first roadblock you face is in Chapter 7, which requires upgrading Jinwoo to a certain level to progress further. However, EXP is scarce in the title, making leveling up quickly one of the most challenging tasks.

But fret not; you will find all the ways to get EXP to level up quickly in Solo Leveling Arise below.

A complete guide to earn EXP and level up quickly in Solo Leveling Arise

In addition to unlocking new game modes and progressing in the story, leveling up also helps increase Sung Jinwoo’s battle prowess. Every time you increase his level, he earns points. You can allocate them to any of Sung Jinwoo's stats in Solo Leveling Arise: Strength, Vitality, Agility, Intelligence, and Perception, to make him more potent.

That said, follow the EXP-farming guide below to level up quickly in Solo Leveling Arise.

Play the main story and side chapters

Playing Story mode and side chapters are the best method to level up quickly in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmabrle)

The story mode is the primary source of obtaining EXP. In it, you form a party with Jinwoo and three other Hunters who support him in playing the story featured in Solo Leveling Manhwa and anime series. Every episode in the chapter where you engage in fights grants EXP as a rewards.

Additionally, each subsequent chapter’s episode grants more EXP than the previous one, which helps you level up quickly in Solo Leveling Arise. Therefore, focus on clearing the story mode quickly until you reach Chapter 7.

Some main story chapters also contain side chapters that feature the lore of other Solo Leveling Hunters. Like the main story, side chapters also grant EXP as rewards. You can clear them quickly because they offer fewer stages than the main story.

Play the main story in Hard mode

The Hard mode of the main story unlocks after clearing chapter 7, episode 10. (Image via Netmarble)

You can unlock the main story's Hard mode after completing Chapter 7 Episode 10. Then, it’s recommended to start playing the Hard mode and clearing the chapters immediately. It grants the same rewards, including Draw Tickets, EXP, and Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise, as Normal by completing the chapters in Hard mode.

You can also play side chapters in Hard mode, which grants more EXP and helps you level up quickly in Solo Leveling Arise.

Activity Funds

You can get EXP passively from the Activity Funds. (Image via Netmarble)

Activity Funds is the idle mechanic that gathers in-game items over 24 hours. After a day, you can claim Gold, Weapon Enhancement Gears, Artifact Enhancement Chips, EXP, and more. Note that the funds won’t be accumulated after 24 hours, and you must claim them to reset the timer again.

Ensure you claim all rewards before the time limit to level up quickly in Solo Leveling Arise. You can also upgrade Activity Funds to boost EXP and Gold's income. However, increasing the Activity Funds tier also requires upgrading Jinwoo’s level.

You can also activate bonus rewards by purchasing the Special Funds package worth $9.56. After buying the product, Activity Funds grant the following benefits:

Special Activity Funds unlocked

30% more Gold and EXP

30% more gate mission rewards

5 daily free Special Gate Sweeps

Special Sweep for A-Rank or higher Gates

More Instance Dungeon/Encore Mission Multiplay Support

Play the Gates game mode

Play the Gates game mode to earn EXP and level up quickly in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Gates is another source for earning EXP to level up quickly in Solo Leveling Arise. The game mode unlocks in the tutorial after Sung Jinwoo’s job upgrades to Assassin. You can play some Gates by forming a party with Sung Jinwoo, where others require only Hunters. There are five types of Gates: Normal, Dungeon Breaks, Red, Bonus, and Special; all grant EXP upon clearance.

Each gate type also has different rarities, from the lowest E, D, C, B, and A to the highest S. You can get EXP upon clearing every gate, and the higher the rank, the more EXP they grant. You can also clear Gate Missions to earn bonus EXP. The mission has three phases, with each requiring clearing three Gates. All phases grant an equal amount of additional EXP in Solo Leveling Arise.

The Gates game mode is the best source to get EXP to level up quickly in Solo Leveling Arise, but they are also the toughest. Consider monsters’ details, such as their passives and weak elemental type, and raise your team to the recommended Total Power to clear any gate swiftly.