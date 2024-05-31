5 best weapons in Solo Leveling Arise for beginners

Everyone wants the best weapons in Solo Leveling Arise to increase their chances in the game. However, due to its gacha mechanics, it is hard to draw the higher rarity weapons from the game. Therefore, it is crucial for beginners to know about the magical demon-slaying weapons they should invest in instead of wasting their time and opportunities trying to draw a high-rarity weapon from the Solo Leveling Arise weapon tier list.

This article tries to find the best weapons in Solo Leveling Arise for beginners.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's point of view.

List of the best weapons in Solo Leveling Arise for beginners

Newbies in SLA should focus on balanced options while choosing the best weapons in Solo Leveling Arise to complete the initial challenges. Here are the best weapons you can draw in the initial days of playing.

1) Lustrous Dragon Sword

Equip Lustrous Dragon Sword to get through the initial levels in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The Lustrous Dragon Sword is a Light element, SR-rarity weapon that boasts impressive damage output that can help you against different types of enemies. It can stun monsters and slow them down with its electrical rays.

Furthermore, the unique Energy of the Light Dragon effect can help players by increasing their basic Attack Damage by 8% when HP is above a certain level.

2) Black Hawk

Black Hawk is among the best Dark element weapons for beginners (Image via Netmarble)

The Black Hawk is a Dark element, SR-rarity weapon with amazing early-game attack boosts. Due to the weapon's mobility and exceptional attacks, it can easily deal severe damage to enemies.

This weapon also has its own unique effect called the Hunting effect, which provides amazing Attack Buffs to the player. Once the Quick-Time Event gets triggered by the Extreme Evasions, players will get a temporary 7% Attack Buff.

3) Orb of Avarice

Orb of Avarice can be a great companion to newbies (Image via Netmarble)

Orb of Avarice is a Fire element, SR-rarity weapon, and it is among the best weapons in Solo Leveling Arise for beginners due to its signature attack, i.e., Purgatory. This effect makes this weapon a great substitute for any Sung Jinwoo weapons in the early phase of the game.

The Purgatory effect triggers multiple explosions from the Orb of Avarice that stun the nearby enemies for some time. It is also among the best weapon companion of the Demonic Plum Flower Sword, one of the best weapons you can get from the reroll.

4) Naga Guardian Dragon's Trident

Naga Guardian Dragon's Trident is easy to master (Image via Netmarble)

The Water-element, SR-rarity mid-range weapon is highly effective for clearing the low-ranked Gates. Since Gates in Solo Leveling Arise serves as the main farming opportunity for beginners, this is a great choice for novice SLA players.

Another reason to put the Naga Guardian Dragon's Trident among the best weapons on Solo Leveling Arise list is its amazing Water Explosion effect, which adds some additional damage to enemies while briefly stuning aggressive enemies.

5) Radiru Family's Longbow

Radiru Family's Longbow is among the best weapons in Solo Leveling Arise for beginners (Image via Netmarble)

The Radiru Family's Longbow is a Light element, SR-rarity, close-to-mid-ranged weapon that is considered among the best weapons in Solo Leveling Arise for beginners. With the weapon's amazing effectiveness against most monsters and in different chapters, it is probably the only one in the game worth upgrading.

Besides, its Flash of Light also provides an Attack buff, which complements its close and mid-range attacks. Players get 4% Attack buff due to this effect, which can be stacked up to 20 times, making it an 80% Attack buff.

