With a roster as vast as the anime/manhwa-inspired title, picking the best characters to reroll for in Solo Leveling Arise is extremely hard. However, since the pay-to-play aspect of the title can often overtrump the free-to-play players by purchasing Special Summon tickets, and Premium Subscription Pass (Hunters Association Premium Subscription) it is crucial for free-to-play players to pick the best characters from reroll.

This article will try to help you find the best characters to reroll for in Solo Leveling Arise and more.

The best characters to reroll for in Solo Leveling Arise and more

Solo Leveling Arise's reroll can help you grab some amazing characters (Image via Netmarble)

The reroll feature of the Gacha games has always helped the free-to-play community by giving them a headstart on getting any units of their choice. Another amazing aspect of this feature is one can reroll until they have found a favored pick to continue the game.

However, with the latest release like this one, it can be hard to choose the best characters to reroll for in Solo Leveling Arise. Besides, it's essential to focus on selecting the best weapons to ensure the best possible start.

Here are some of the best characters to reroll for in Solo Leveing Arise and more.

Emma Laurent (SSR)

Emma Laurent is among the best characters to reroll for in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The Tank Class unit is an SSR character that uses the Fire Element, and with Max Dupes, she can turn into a menace for your opponents. Despite being a Tank, this champion has an impressive damage-dealing ability which might put many DPS characters to shame. Check out our article for the best Emma Laurent build in the game.

Seo Jiwoo (SSR)

Seo Jingwoo is a top Tank type SSR character in the game (Image via Netmarble)

Seo Jiwoo is also a Tank class Water element-type SSR character, and among the best characters to reroll for in Solo Leveling Arise. Once you boost her Critical Hit Damage and Rate, HP, and Elemental Damage, this character can turn into a beast. Seo Jiwoo's ability to deal Break Damage makes her one of the best Hunters for boss fights, making her an excellent choice from the reroll.

Check out our article for the best Seo Jiwoo build in Solo Leveling Arise.

Demonic Plum Flower Sword

Demonic Plum Flower Sword is among the best Weapons to reroll for in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The SSR rarity, Dark element, and Sung Jinwoo type weapon are among the best weapons you can pick from the reroll in Solo Leveling Arise. The Plum Flower increases critical hit damage by 12% which can be stacked up to three times.

Full Bloom helps in increasing the usage speed of Plum Flower: Swift Fight by 20%. Furthermore, the user's attack increases by 3% and the Critical Hit Rate increases by 4% for 8 seconds.

Thetis' Grimoire

Thetis' Grimoire in Solo Leveling Arise is a great weapon (Image via Netmarble)

The SSR rarity, Water element, Sung Jinwoo-type weapon is another great pick you can go for in the reroll phase. When it's after spray hits, it has a 100% chance to inflict a Cold Ice effect on the target which interrupts the target and can deal an additional 10% damage once the effect wears off.

