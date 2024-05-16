Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons guide

Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons provide significant advantages to the spenders of this otherwise free-to-play anime/manhwa-inspired gacha title. This Special Summons feature is not very different from the banners available in the game. However, it will increase your chances of getting a particular Weapon or Hunter. Since the game is relatively new, the community is still figuring out the details of this feature.

This article discusses how to use the Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons, the cost, and more.

What are Special Summons in Solo Leveling Arise?

Special Summons increase your chances of getting a specific Hunter or Weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Solo Leveling Arise Special Summon is a pay-to-play feature where it allows you to choose between sets of rewards you want the most before performing a collection of draws. Therefore, it is very helpful for players who are looking for a particular Hunter or Weapon.

That said, the catch is, if you are after two specific Hunters but you already got them in different draws, you must still choose between them. The Solo Leveling Arise Special Summon allows you to grab specific Hunters and Weapons multiple times from these draws.

Netmarble has created a pool for Special Summons different from the banners. Therefore, some limited edition banner Hunters might not be included in the Solo Leveling Arise Special Summon pool.

Overall, the concept of Special Summons is simple: you pay to buy the Special Summon passes to increase your chances of getting specific Hunters or Weapons from a specific pool.

How to perform Special Summons in Solo Leveling Arise?

The Special Summon icon appears at the left side of your screen once you complete the tutorial (Image via Netmarble)

As mentioned previously, Special Summons can help you grab the best Hunters from the top tiers of the Solo Leveling Arise (SLA) tier list. However, it will not be unlocked until you complete the tutorial which can take up to an hour.

Here is a step-by-step guide to perform Special Summons in Solo Leveling Arise:

Step 1: Complete the tutorial to make the "Special Summon" icon appear in the Hunter Association Lobby screen (left-hand side).

Complete the tutorial to make the "Special Summon" icon appear in the Hunter Association Lobby screen (left-hand side). Step 2: Click on the "Special Summon" icon and click on "Start Special Summon" to perform 15 Special Summons (SLA subscription holders get to draw 30 times).

Click on the "Special Summon" icon and click on "Start Special Summon" to perform 15 Special Summons (SLA subscription holders get to draw 30 times). Step 3: Once you complete all 15 draws, you will be able to select your guaranteed draws.

Once you complete all 15 draws, you will be able to select your guaranteed draws. Step 4: After all 15 draws, check the Draw History.

After all 15 draws, check the Draw History. Step 5: Select your desired Hunters and Weapons and click on the "Guaranteed Draw" button.

Select your desired Hunters and Weapons and click on the "Guaranteed Draw" button. Step 6: Now select the draw you desire and again click on the "Guaranteed Draw" button to exchange the items in the selection draw from Special Summons tickets.

There is a two-day countdown (image does not reflect the beginning of it) within which you must complete all your draws to get the Guaranteed Draw (Image via Netmarble)

All that said, do note that a countdown timer for "Time Until Guaranteed Draw" will be initiated after your first draw. You must make your 15 draws before the timer refreshes to use your Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons, as your draws will be refreshed after that too.

Also, note that you can use the Special Summons again once the "Draw Period" timer at the upper left corner of your screen resets as that is when you get another Special Summons ticket.

How much does Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons cost?

The cost of the Special Summon ticket and the Premium Subscription (Image via Netmarble)

You can buy Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons tickets for £21.99, $21.99, or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, or you can buy the Hunters Association Premium Subscription Ticket that costs $9.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency which includes one Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons per month.

Since the subscription gets you 30 Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons Draws before the Guaranteed Draw, it also increases your chances of getting the desired SSR Hunter and Weapon.

There are some other differences between buying the Special Summon Tickets or the Premium Subscription Ticket. While the purchase of the Special Summon Ticket gets you a Summon Ticket, it does not get you the Automining Feature, the Exclusive check-in rewards, the Rate Up Draw tickets, and the Heroic Blessing Stones check-in rewards, all of which are included in the Premium Subscription.

Therefore, it is safe to conclude that even if you are a free-to-play player trying to purchase the Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons this once for a particular Hunter or Weapon, getting the Hunters Association Premium Subscription Ticket is your best bet.

What are the draw rates of Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons?

The Special Summon tickets in Solo Leveling Arise increase your chances of getting a particular SSR, SR, and R Hunter or Weapon, but by how much?

Each of these categories (SSR, SR, and R) has its own draw rates, which are then further divided into different draw rates for Weapons and Hunters. Below are the draw rates of Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons:

SSR: 1.2000% (0.08571% for SSR Weapons and 0.08571% for SSR Hunters)

1.2000% (0.08571% for SSR Weapons and 0.08571% for SSR Hunters) SR: 8.8000% (0.2514% for SR Weapons and 0.2514% for SR Hunters)

8.8000% (0.2514% for SR Weapons and 0.2514% for SR Hunters) R: 90.0000% (5.6250% for R Weapons and 5.6250% for R Hunters)

