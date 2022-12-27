5 best Steam Winter Sale deals at 90% off

The ongoing Steam Winter Sale 2022 does not disappoint when it comes to delectable price cuts on games, both old and new. Everyone loves steep discounts, and Steam has plenty of those as well. At a whopping 90% off, countless exciting games have essentially become a steal for the duration of the event.

The sale will end on January 5, 2023, at 10 AM PT, so players still have enough time to sift through the catalog and check out what appeals to them. But given the number of games with a 90% discount, here are some highlights that should make decision-making easier.

Grab Battlefield V and four other games for 90% off on Steam's Winter Sale 2022

5) Sniper Elite 4 ($5.99/INR 117)

Return as Karl Fairburne in Rebellion Development's 2017 sandbox TPS game. Taking place during World War 2 across areas in 1943 Italy, players will aim their crosshairs at Nazi targets throughout each map. Armed with a sniper rifle alongside other tools and weapons, players will be dropped into unique areas full of traps and threats.

Use camouflage and stealth to avoid detection and complete objectives, including taking out high-ranking Nazi officers with headshots, made even more satisfying thanks to the series' signature X-ray kills. Two-player co-op inclusion for Steam players is also a good reason for checking the game out.

4) Shadow Warrior 2 ($2.99/INR 130)

A far cry from the rebooted Shadow Warrior (2013), this successor takes inspiration from fast-paced shooters and throws in looter elements.

The cheeky Lo Wang is again here to save the day from murderous gangs and monsters. With a greater emphasis on exploration and traversal via the dash, double jump, and wall-climb mechanics, players will slice and shoot their way through non-linear, procedurally generated levels.

Hordes of spawning foes will test their skill, and players must utilize a variety of color-tiered guns, melee weapons, and artifacts to ensure survivability and efficient damage output - especially with 4-player co-op on Steam increasing challenge.

3) Battlefield V ($4.99/INR 259)

Another World War 2 game, 2018's Battlefield V, was initially panned for its rushed launch and controversial narrative approach. However, subsequent updates and patches have uplifted it to a more respectable position than before.

The single-player takes place across a series of distinct chapters and set pieces. From infiltrating enemy bases to taking them out to engage in vehicular combat, there is some variety here. However, multiplayer on Steam remains the highlight, with large-scale battles arming soldiers with weapons like snipers, flame-throwers, and RPGs, even tanks that can be used to cause chaos.

2) LEGO DC Super-Villains ($3.99/INR 129)

Widely regarded as one of the best LEGO games thus far, DC Super-Villains, as the name suggests, focuses on the beloved antagonistic cast of the DC Universe. First time in a Lego series, players will create a custom character with a fresh combination of superpowers. With Justice League nowhere to be found, this group of villains must come together to defend Earth in an ironic twist from another group of antagonists.

Anyone familiar with developer Traveler Tales' modern LEGO game renditions knows what to expect: a sandbox 3D action-platformer adventure with exploration, puzzles, and plenty of goodies to collect. It also features co-op, but Steam players will have to stick to local gameplay as online play is not a thing.

1) Sid Meier's Civilization VI ($5.99/INR 249)

It is the latest and most significant entry in Sid Meier's classic strategy series. As usual, players are tasked with steering the fate of early human settlers toward a glorious, thriving civilization. Taking place in turns on a grid-based map, players will pick a leader and manage resources to help their civilization grow.

Sid Meier's Civilization @CivGame 3 NEW LEADERS await your command, Civ fans.



Get back in the fight TODAY! ⚔️ 3 NEW LEADERS await your command, Civ fans.Get back in the fight TODAY! ⚔️ https://t.co/aGl8YVTCx4

This is done by building structures to help sustain the citizens, establishing trade, engaging in diplomacy, and maybe even waging wars. The possibilities and depth on display are endless, making this a must-buy for fans of the genre and newcomers wishing to dip their toes into it.

