5 best Super Troops in Clash of Clans

When it comes to Clash of Clans offensive strategies, players have a lot of options. They can combine troops, heroes, spells, pets, and, most recently, Super Troops. Super Troops are enhanced versions of regular troops with unique abilities.

Players should use these Super Troops to provide a variety of attacks and boost offensive tactics as they have greater hitpoints and cause more damage every second. They are only available if a player's Town Hall has been upgraded to level 11. Users can, however, request Super Troops in Clan Castle.

These Super Troops require a particular level of ordinary troop variant as well as a total of 25000 Dark Elixir or Super Potion. In this article, we will discuss the best Super Troops in Clash of Clans.

Top 5 Super Troops in Clash of Clans include Ice Hound, Super Minions and more

5) Ice Hound

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Lava Hound's Super version is tankier, with more hit points! When the Ice Hound is destroyed, it breaks up into tinier Ice Pups, and drops a Freeze to deliver a nasty surprise to your enemies. Attacks from Pups slows enemies down. Yes, the Ice Hound has zero chill. Lava Hound's Super version is tankier, with more hit points! When the Ice Hound is destroyed, it breaks up into tinier Ice Pups, and drops a Freeze to deliver a nasty surprise to your enemies. Attacks from Pups slows enemies down. Yes, the Ice Hound has zero chill. https://t.co/2dXDgfKdw6

Damage: 15

Hitpoints: 10,000

The Ice Hound is similar to a Lava Hound, except it has more hitpoints and can chill opponents like the Ice Wizard and Ice Golem. It releases swarms of Ice Pups that are similar to Lava Pups when it dies.

When air defenses are present on the battlefield, Ice Hounds will prioritize them over all other defenses, skipping all enemy troops. Due to level limitations, players will need Town Hall 12 to turn Lava Hounds into Ice Hounds.

4) Super MInions

Super Minion in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Damage: 350

Hitpoints: 1,700

The Minion has been boosted to become the Super Minion. You may unlock it by raising the Minion to level 8 or above. It is a much larger Minion that assaults by launching rockets from a long distance. Because of its Far Shot ability, it can fire its first five shots from a very long distance.

3) Super Witch

Super Witch in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Damage: 360

Hitpoints: 3,200

A more powerful variant of the Witch can only be obtained when the player has at least a level 5 Witch. Big Boy, Super Witch's ability, allows her to raise one Giant Skeleton at a time, which has a lot of hitpoints and damage. Players must use Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir to boost the Witch.

2) Inferno Dragon

Inferno Dragon in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Damage: 83-1,660

Hitpoints: 2,200

The Inferno Dragon is a super version of the Baby Dragon that attacks with an inferno beam that builds up damage over time, similar to the single-target Inferno Tower. Town Hall 12 is required to upgrade Baby Dragons to Inferno Dragons. To receive an Inferno Dragon as a donation, a player must have at least a level 6 Clan Castle.

1) Super Dragon

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus!



Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ The Super Dragon and Flame Flinger have arrived!We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus!Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ The Super Dragon and Flame Flinger have arrived! 🔥 We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus! Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ ❄️ https://t.co/L4qvjGOIvP

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 6,700

When the Dragon reaches level 7, it can be upgraded to Super Dragon, which is a fire-breathing dragon. The flame blasts strike ten times, each dealing harm to the surrounding region and destroying nearby structures. Players must reach Town Hall level 12 in order to boost and obtain a Super Dragon.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan