Dota 2 7.36a is a follow-up patch of the significant changes introduced in 7.36. The latest update didn't alter the meta, but rather tweaked the balance of certain support heroes. With the game's new Facets and Innate Abilities mechanisms, the stakes are higher than ever for support mains looking to climb the MMR ladder before the next update.

This article covers the five best support heroes that can be drafted to babysit cores and help them survive in late-game scenarios.

Top 5 Support Picks for Your Dota 2 7.36a Draft

1) Shadow Shaman

Use Hex to save your allies (Image via Valve)

Rhasta's Facets and Innate Ability catapult him as one of the top supports in Dota 2 7.36a. If you choose the Cluster Cluck Facet, then Hex can be used on allies. This spell is a game-changer as it applies a basic dispel and allows Shaman to save dying or almost dead cores from certain death.

Trending

Additionally, his Innate Ability, Fowl Play, applies a strong dispel to Shadow Shaman whenever he receives lethal damage.

Significant features:

Fowl Play has a cooldown of 120 seconds.

Massive Serpent Ward Facet can be picked if your team lacks pushing heroes.

Three additional chicken illusions appear when Hex is used on allies.

Also Check: What are Facets in Dota 2? Explained

2) Hoodwink

Hoodwink's Bushwack has increased cast range if you choose Go Nuts (Image via Valve)

Hoodwink is hands down one of the finest evasive and mobile support heroes in Dota 2 7.36a. This is because, Mistwoods Wayfarer, Innate Ability has a 15%/20% /25%/30% chance to redirect enemy attacks to nearby trees. The hero's Facet, Go Nuts, increases the cast range and provides bonus attack.

You can purchase Aether Lens and Bushwack multiple targets in a teamfight with precise timing.

Significant features:

Innate Ability applies to the tree cast from Arcon Shot.

Projectile from Treebounce Trickshot Facet bounces once on trees.

Hoodwink scales well in both mid- and late-game stages.

3) IO

IO can help allies tank more magic damage with Medigun (Image via Valve)

IO's Medigun Facet grants extra armor and magic resistance, while Kritzkrieg, other Facet, provides attack speed and spell amplification to any overcharged tethered units.

Furthermore, this Dota 2 hero's Innate Ability, Sight Seer, is a team buff that reduces a second when activating Watchers and gives 300 bonus vision. IO mains may pick the desired Facet according to the enemy's draft and become more impactful.

Significant features:

Both the Facets enhance Overcharge.

110 attack speed and 14% spell amplification at level 4 Kritzkrieg.

25% magic resistance for level 4 Medigun

Also Check: Crownfall Act II Deserts of Druud Guide

4) Warlock

Warlock can heal allies, stun, and slow enemy heroes (Image via Valve)

Warlock stirred up discussions within the community following Dota 2 7.36, mainly because Golems now inflict damage based on Warlock's health and mana regeneration.

After stacking up on six Heart of Tarrasque, Golems will become giants and inflict tremendous damage. Coupled with that, after selecting the Black Grimoire Facet, you will get an item that grants free XP for every kill you participate in.

Significant Features:

His ultimate pierces spell debuff immune targets.

If you are up against a strong line-up, then the Black Grimoire is the go-to Facet.

Minor imp spawns via Eldritch Summoning, Innate Ability.

5) Dark Willow

Dark Willow is effective in all stages of the game (Image via Valve)

Dark Willow can be played as both hard and soft support in Dota 2 7.36a. You can either build Aghanim's Scepter or defensive items depending upon the game's situation. Both her Facets are effective, as Throwing Shade is good for dealing damage, while Thorny Thicket augments Bramble Maze.

Additionally, Pixie Dust, Innate Ability, grants a staggering 100% HP and mana regeneration whenever Willow is untargetable.

Significant features:

Strong Innate Ability helps the hero survive for a longer time.

Thorny Thicket Facet creates extra brambles.

Can disable multiple heroes and turn teamfights.

Also Check: How to play Crownfall Event in Dota 2

Honourable mentions:

Rubick

Ancient Apparition

Tiny

Clockwerk

Earth Spirit

Earthshaker

Snapfire

Witch Doctor

Pudge

Venomancer

Phoenix

Oracle

Lich

Marci

That concludes all the best supports in Dota 2 7.36a. If we've missed any heroes, do let us know in the comments section. Also, check out Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section to get wind of the latest transfer news, guides, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback