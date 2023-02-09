5 best talents you must learn in Hogwarts Legacy

Similar to skills in many other games, talents in Hogwarts Legacy make permanent changes to a player’s spells, potions, and other aspects of their gameplay. Most base abilities can be upgraded using talents. However, there are several of them to choose from, spread across five categories.

While talents play an important role in character customization, there are a few conditions that need to be considered when attempting to use them. Firstly, players will need to have completed the main story up to a certain point to unlock talents. They can do so after completing the main quest, Jackdaw’s Rest.

Secondly, players will have to earn talent points to spend on any talent they might require. Talent points, like skill points, are acquired by leveling up, with the player gaining a single talent point every time they level up after level 5.

Let’s take a look at some of the best talents the wizarding world has to offer.

Hogwarts Legacy: 5 talents that players need to grab early

5) Basic Cast Mastery

Basic Cast Mastery reduces spell cooldowns (Image via Avalanche Software)

Unlocking the Basic Cast Mastery talent reduces the cooldown time for every spell when a Basic Cast hits its mark. Considering that players can essentially spam these spells, the cooldown time for every spell in their spell diamond should be cut down significantly. Spells like Diffindo, which have long cooldown timers but are extremely crucial in boss fights, can benefit from this talent.

4) Protego Absorption

Protago Absorption fills the ancient magic meter faster (Image via Avalanche Software)

One of the most intriguing aspects of the protagonist of Hogwarts legacy is their connection to ancient magic. Players can use this ancient form of magic during combat to execute devastating attacks on their foes, similar to how a special attack works in most games. To use it, players must charge up a bar made specifically for ancient magic by using spell combos to attack them.

The Protego Absorption talent assists players by filling their ancient magic meter up whenever they use the shield charm (Protego) to stop incoming damage. Since defending with the shield charm is one of the most commonly used moves in Hogwarts Legacy, this talent makes perfect sense for anyone looking to increase the rate at which their ancient magic meter fills up.

3) Incendio Mastery

Incendio Mastery upgrades the Incendio spell (Image via Avalanche Software)

Incendio is an important spell in Hogwarts Legacy, as many enemies are weak against fire. Players can learn the spell pretty early on in the game from Professor Hecat. All they have to do to unlock it is win two rounds of the dueling that is part of the Cross Wands minigame and practice spell combinations on a training dummy.

The Incendio Mastery talent adds a wave of fire every time the Incendio spell is used. This significantly increases the range of the spell and deals fire damage to multiple enemies in the player's vicinity. Inferius, in particular, cannot stand fire and can only be damaged while burning.

2) Spell Knowledge

Spell Knowledge adds storage for additional spells (Image via Avalanche Software)

Spell Knowledge is a talent that works wonders for player convenience in Hogwarts Legacy. It unlocks three additional sets of spell slots, each of which can hold four spells. This essentially allows players to equip sixteen different spells at once. All they have to do is switch to a different spell set, and four different spells will be at their disposal.

The first two spell sets can be unlocked at or after level six, while the final spell set can only be unlocked after level 16.

1) Wiggenweld Potency

The Wiggenweld Potion is what heals the player (Image via Avalanche Software)

Hogwarts Legacy has a huge variety of enemies, many of whom can be a pain to deal with, especially at higher levels and difficulty settings in which players are more likely to take damage during every encounter. When this happens, they must use a Wiggenweld Potion to restore a small amount of health.

The Wiggenweld Potency talent enhances the healing properties of the potion, allowing players to receive more health from each use. As the talent level increases, the amount of healing received increases, providing players with a potent burst of health.

With Hogwarts Legacy’s early access phase well underway, players are looking to increase the stats and capabilities of their characters as much as they can. RPG games like Avalanche Software’s latest brainchild often tend to get more difficult as they progress, so having a high-tier build is sure to help in the later parts of the game.

