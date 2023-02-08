5 tips for making a balanced spell set in Hogwarts Legacy

Learning and casting spells are major objectives in Hogwarts Legacy. Players have to use a vast collection of spells throughout the game. Each has its effects and can be used offensively, defensively, and strategically. As players proceed through the story, Hogwarts Legacy unlocks various spells that are upgraded and strengthened over time.

Spells in Hogwarts Legacy are color coded and represent the effect they can have on enemies. Players are provided with spell slots that they can use to equip any four spells at a time during gameplay. As your character gains experience and levels up, additional slots are unlocked, allowing sixteen usable spells. Using the controls, you can switch between these slots anytime you want.

Thus, it is essential to create balanced spell slots for your character. Depending on your spell selection, you can gain considerable advantages and stylish combos in combat.

Creating a balanced spell set in Hogwarts Legacy

While many spells in Hogwarts Legacy are flashy and stylish to look at, throwing them all together in individual slots will not gain strategic advantages. Try out as many spells as possible early on and find the ones that work well together.

1) Offense oriented

Damage spells in Hogwarts Legacy are displayed with a red color code. Spells like Confringo, Bombarda, Incendio, and more are used offensively to damage enemies. It is important to figure out which spells will work well against which enemies.

Often, spell levels will be an essential factor in dealing significant damage. If you don't level up your character correctly, chances are you will have to chip away a little at a time in a long battle. Some enemies will be immune to some spells and require you to change slots. Learning the attack patterns and effective spells for your enemies will also serve you well.

So, save one or two offensive spells in every spell slot, depending on the enemies you will be facing. Group them with a Stun-type and a Force-type spell (like Accio or Stupefy), so you can get the most damage out of the slot.

2) Strategy oriented

In Hogwarts Legacy, players can cast spells on inanimate objects and use them in combat. Force Spells are coded purple and are used to manipulate objects and enemies alike. Spells like Depulso, Descendo, and more can knock back enemies or slam them into the environment and cause damage.

These can be coupled with Damage spells to create a powerful combination of attacks. Pulling in an opponent with Accio and casting a damaging spell can shed a lot of health points for the opponents.

Force spells are beneficial when you can use the environment to your advantage. You can make a spell slot with two useful Force spells that you can quickly switch to at any time during the game.

3) Stealth oriented

In Hogwarts Legacy, there is a good amount of stealth tactics that players can follow and enjoy. Players can use spells and items to conceal their tracks while moving around, from sneaking around on the grounds to sneaking past enemies.

The Disillusionment charm turns players invisible and helps them blend in with the environment. This can be used to sneak past enemies or open up tactical advantages before starting a combat sequence. It also opens up the option of using the full body-bind curse, Petrificus Totalus. You can immobilize your opponents with this before moving on to your objectives.

Having this in one of your non-combat-type spell slots will be helpful for stealth missions and also during exploration around the castle. After all, slipping past danger is a useful ability to have.

4) Control oriented

Another battle strategy in Hogwarts Legacy is to stop or slow down your enemies before dealing damage to them. Enemies like trolls and other beasts can charge you with a full-body tackle. The best action is to evade or stop them before they knock you down.

Control spells are coded yellow and are particularly helpful in controlling the motion of enemies and objects. Spells like Glacia, Levioso, and more can effectively halt enemies in their tracks for a short while. This gives you enough time to gain ground, cook the next spell, or change slots.

With spells having dedicated damage levels, the skill difference boils down to players' dexterity while switching to different spell slots. Control spells create a short window that can be taken advantage of to switch to offensive or defensive styles quickly.

5) Unforgivable Curses

The infamous unforgivable curses from the Harry Potter lore were perhaps the spells fans expected to see most in Hogwarts Legacy. True to their concept, these are powerful spells and require certain levels of mastery to unlock. Their activation criteria are also different and should be used at proper timings to get the most damage per cast.

The three unforgivable curses, Imperius, Cruciatus, and Killing curse, are already a versatile collection. They can stop enemies while dealing them damage, turn enemies into allies for a short while, and finish off your opponents by killing them. One can throw in Force, and Damage category spells as support to create an unforgivable spell slot. It is advisable to spread them out and use them separately across multiple spell sets, as their cooldown time can take an eternity to recharge.

This trio of devastating spells also has a combination effect. After mastering these spells, you can cast the Cruciatus curse to stun multiple enemies and finish them all at once with Avada Kedavra. However, the cooldown will leave you vulnerable, so use it wisely.

Hogwarts Legacy has impressive gameplay and combat sequences. The spell slot system allows players to access different sets at a time, and using them smartly will yield a lot of damage points.

Thus, it is advisable to go on side quests to learn as many spells as possible and try them out to know their effects before creating a spell slot. A well-balanced spell slot makes it easier to deal with enemies and creates beautiful combinations of attacks.

