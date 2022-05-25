5 best titles to pick up at Steam Racing Fest

One of the most intense genres of modern-day games is racing. Becoming one with your machine and winning a race by whiskers against all odds is one of the most exhilarating feelings known to man.

When you've played and replayed every racing game in your library, they just don't scratch the 'racing itch' anymore. The thrill of driving something new is just different.

If you agree, boy is there got good news for you! If you haven't heard yet, the Steam Racing Festival is now live! You have until May 30 to restock your library with racing titles at heavily discounted prices.

Five awesome racing titles in the Steam Racing Fest

5) Wreckfest

From the same developers who brought us Flatout, Wreckfest is jam-packed with ways to wreck it! The freedom to make vehicles as tanky as possible says a lot about how this game is intended for play.

This demolition derby-themed racing game marries brawling with racing and guarantees an action-packed ride, along with nail-biting finishes. Fans of the Death race series would love this combat racing experience. With multiplayer and Mods available, it's packed with lots of content and is a steal at the 60% off during Steam Racing Fest.

4) NFS Heat Deluxe Edition

For a generation of racing enthusiasts, NFS is the mecca. Its latest version, NFS Heat, currently available at 80% markdown, is one of the more attractive options in the Steam Fest.

The game feels and controls more like a Forza instead of an NFS, but the day-night racing cycles feel very different and make for a memorable racing experience. Featuring swankier cars, an improved physics engine, and exciting new game modes, NFS Heat is a solid and safe bet for anyone looking for a good racing experience.

Crossplay-enabled multiplayer just sweetens the deal.

3) CarX Drift Racing Online

Most people don't appreciate how rare it is for a multiplayer-focused game to be rated overwhelmingly positive on Steam. CarX Drift Racing Online is one of the most realistic online racing experiences you can currently get and allows you a great deal of vehicle customization and control over your ride.

The background music and sound effects in the game are pretty cool, and the noise from different cars and background tunes keep you excited during the race.

If you love to burn rubber during a race, then this is for you, as the title rewards you for more drift time. It receives regular updates, can be modded, has responsive developers, and has an amazing community, making this a fan favorite pick for this Steam Racing Fest.

2) Dirt Rally 2.0

If longer races are what floats your boat, then Dirt Rally 2.0 is what you need to rally to. Featuring iconic rally locations from across the globe, the game invites you into the driving seat of powerful off-road vehicles and delivers the thrill of long-distance racing.

Designed as an intense, realistic dirt rally racing experience, the title punishes newer drivers looking for an arcadey experience and rewards those who pay attention to the technical details and the game's physics.

With a single-player campaign where you can progress your team and vehicle and an active competitive multiplayer scene, Dirt Rally 2.0 has a lot of content for its available price.

The Game of the Year Edition comes with all content released post-launch and is the recommended option to pick up in this Steam Racing Fest.

1) Forza Horizon 4

Easily one of the best racing simulators in the market, Forza has made a name for itself due to an unmatched driving experience. Loads of new cars, tons of race types, and the new open-world mode make for an exciting new gaming experience.

Not only are you roaming the map looking for ramps to fling yourself from, but you can also find and participate in clandestine racing events. There are exciting minigames too that can be indulged in, such as Capture the Flag mode, where you play with others online.

Forza started as a celebration of car culture and racing from all over the world and has something for every type of racing fan, be it motorsport or street racing.

It doesn't matter if you are a hardcore racer with a premium racing wheel or just a newbie on the streets looking to race away your troubles, for the Forza experience can be tweaked to fit your skill level.

Available in the Steam Racing Fest at a higher than 60% discount, if nothing else, Forza Horizon 4 is the title you should pick up.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer