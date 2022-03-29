How to drift in GTA Online: A beginner's guide as of 2022

Drifting is a maneuver that can be quite tricky to pull off in most GTA games, let alone GTA Online. Before the Los Santos Tuners update came out, players would manually stance their cars by shooting at their tires.

However, the update introduced the ability to stance certain cars, which makes drifting easier with them. This article offers a guide to drifting in the game, including both the manual method and the tuner one.

A GTA Online beginner's guide to drifting in 2022

Drifting without tuners

Most arcade racing games make it easier to drift thanks to specialized physics during drift races. A few simcade racing games may also do this to some extent. Being a mix of simcade and arcade, GTA Online makes it much easier to drive.

However, drifting wasn't ever implemented properly before Los Santos Tuners came out in July 2021. Players would have to manually shoot at their tires to get a negative camber stance. This method still works and can be used to drift with cars that aren't naturally as good at drifting as the tuners.

Here's how to drift in GTA Online without tuners:

Players should get one of the following cars: Bravado Banshee 900R, Karin Futo, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, Benefactor Schwartzer, or Willard Faction.

Players must purchase all performance improvements for the car and save the brakes after. Fully improved engines and transmissions, a turbo upgrade, Sports suspension, and Muscle/SUV wheels are all needed.

Gamers should also avoid getting spoilers and bulletproof tires. While the former boosts the traction, making it harder to drift, the latter makes it impossible to lower the camber.

Finally, players must shoot at the center of their tires, preferably with the Advanced Rifle, until the tires drop. This must be done twice for each tire.

For best results, players should try this out with a Banshee 900R, although the Futo seems more appropriate and is equally good at drifting.

Drifting with tuners

The Los Santos Tuners DLC for GTA Online introduced some essential options that made drifting much more accessible. Low Grip Tires and the ability to lower the stance for tuner cars are among them. Here's how to get drifting with the Los Santos Tuners cars:

Players must first choose one of the cars from the Tuners category. The following are some of the best for drifting: Karin Futo GTX, Dinka Jester RR, Dinka RT3000, Annis ZR350, and Vapid Dominator GTT.

Then, they must visit the Mod Shop at the Los Santos Car Meet and select Tires > Tire Enhancements > Low Grip Tires.

Finally, when they're outside, players must open up the interaction menu and select Vehicles > Vehicle Stance > Lowered.

This is all that players need to show off some insane drifting skills in GTA Online. The Futo GTX, based on the legendary Toyota AE86 Sprinter Trueno, is nearly unbeatable when it comes to drifting.

Edited by Shaheen Banu