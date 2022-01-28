Two Karin Futo GTX owners meet on the street in GTA Online

The GTA Online video in this article was uploaded to Reddit by u/JoJoMc253 and has received over 8000 upvotes and over 170 comments. The funny clip shows a couple of players meeting in the exact same vehicle, the Karin Futo GTX.

The reaction these players have to one another in the clip is hilarious and has resulted in a lot of conversation in the thread. This article will talk about what happened when two players driving separate Futos met each other on the streets of Los Santos.

Reddit clip with two Karin Futo GTX owners shows a lighter side of GTA Online that often goes unnoticed

Redditors do not often see a video from GTA Online that is entertaining and nobody gets hurt, or pulls off a never-seen-before stunt. This simple video made viewers so happy when two players who had never met before, passed each other on the street driving the exact same drift car and start to drift playfully with one another.

This short clip made everyone who viewed it smile. It was truly just a nice moment for the players to see. No fighting, no killing, just a mutual drift out of respect between two discerning Futo GTX owners.

Gamers and Redditors who saw the clip made some hilarious comments about how the video almost felt like a nature program that should have a celebrity narrating it. Immediately while watching the video, David Attenborough comes to mind.

However, other commenters also had some very funny ideas that included Morgan Freeman and Jeremy Clarkson from british car show, Top Gear.

As can be seen in the above comments from the thread, Redditors started having a lot of fun joking about this clip.

It is always uplifting for GTA Online players to see such a nice video which evokes such a clean and friendly response in the game, rather than griefers and others complaining.

More about the Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX was introduced with the Los Santos Tuners update and costs over $1million to buy.

"The Futo is Karin's gift to a core demographic that needs nothing more than a lightweight chassis, rear wheel drive and dangerously poor traction to have some good wholesome fun." - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

The Futo is a car that has been seen as far back as GTA 4, and has similarities to the Blista Compact from GTA Vice City and San Andreas. This new GTX version was introduced to the game specifically for its drift-car design and capabilities.

